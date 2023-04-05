Discovering the Benefits, Uses, and Side Effects of Oregano Oil

Oregano, a common herb found widely in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, has been used as a natural preservative in cooking (1) . When these oregano leaves are converted into a more concentrated herbal form, it leads to the creation of oregano oil. According to research, this oil is renowned for its anti-microbial activity and also its antiviral and antifungal properties. Studies also suggest that due to the presence of a potent anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antioxidant, and cancer-suppressing agents; oregano oil has garnered interest from the beauty, healthcare, and food industry (2) .

Anecdotal evidence suggests that oregano oil might be used topically or through inhalation to treat multiple health problems. While the benefits and uses of this product may be impressive, how safe is it to use? Have you wondered about the oregano oil side effects? Or perhaps, can too much oregano oil be harmful? Ahead, find the ultimate guide to everything you need to know about this ingredient, its forms and uses, benefits, and risks.

What Are the Different Forms And Uses of Oregano Oil?

Before you start incorporating oregano oil into your daily routine for medicinal purposes, it is important to wholly understand its different forms and uses. Ahead, find a breakdown of everything you need to know about this cult-favorite ingredient.

Forms

Essentially, oregano oil may come in three forms — pills, gel capsules, or liquid form.

Oregano oil in the form of pills and gel capsules might be diluted with other ingredients as the oil by itself may be too potent. These pills or gel capsules might be consumed orally or they may also be cut open for application.

The second form of oregano oil may be a highly concentrated, liquid essential oil. This form might either be mixed with an emollient like coconut oil or it may be full strength (3) . Oregano oil might have a very complex mixture of compounds like carvacrol, thymol, eugenol, and rosmarinic acid (2) . Hence, anecdotal evidence states that it may be imperative to mix it with a carrier oil to dilute the effect. Further, this oregano oil may be used in two ways — topically or through inhalation.

Benefits And Uses

The side effects of oregano oil might be plenty. However, it also has multiple beauty and health benefits. Here are some advantages that you ought to know:

1. It May Help in Fighting Different Bacterial Infections

According to research, oregano oil is considered to be a natural antibiotic that may be effective in fighting bacterial infections in your body (4) . The compound called carvacrol which is found in oregano oil has antibacterial properties which have proven to inhibit the growth of bacteria (5) .

2. Oregano Oil Might Prevent the Consequences of Oxidative Stress

Oregano has proven to contain a strong amount of antioxidants in it which might be beneficial for your body and overall health. Studies suggest that due to this antioxidant property, oregano oil may help in reducing oxidative stress in your body which would eventually lead to chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and drug toxicity. Further, research also states that these antioxidants might help in binding free radicals which may be harmful toxins in your body (2) , (11) .

3. Improvement of Your Gut Health

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties found in oregano oil may help in improving the health condition of your gut health. According to research, the compound carvacrol found in oregano might be useful in treating gastric ulcers efficiently. Studies also state that carvacrol is a phenolic monoterpene constituent found in oregano oil which has anti-ulcer properties (2) , (12) .

4. Treatment of Dangerous Fungal Infections

Oregano oil has fungicidal and fungistatic activities which might successfully prevent fungal infections like denture stomatitis (redness under dentures) and oral candidiasis (white lesions in mouth lining). Compounds like carvacrol, eugenol, and more have shown to possess antifungal properties which help in keeping these fatal infections at bay (13) .

5. It Might Have Cancer-Fighting Properties

Oregano oil has shown to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and chemopreventive properties which might help battle cancer (14) . Another research has outlined that this essential oil sourced from oregano may also have an anti-proliferative activity which might combat cancer-causing elements in your stomach (15) .

6. May Help in Healing Wounds on Your Skin

Traditionally, oregano oil has been used widely globally to treat wounds on the skin through the medium of healing ointments (16) . Research suggests that oregano oil may have some phytotherapeutic agents and an active compound called carvacrol (with antimicrobial properties) which might help in treating skin injuries. Further, carvacrol has proven to improve the wound healing process by regulating the proinflammatory molecules in your body (17) .

7. Oregano Oil Might Lead to Enhanced Collagen Synthesis

Collagen is an integral element in your body which is crucial in avoiding premature skin aging. According to research and comprehensive studies, carvacrol found in oregano oil has proven to activate the COL1A2 genes which are responsible for collagen production in your body. Hence, consuming this essential oil derived from oregano might help in ensuring that your skin looks healthy and glowing (18) .

What Are Some of the Major Side Effects of Oregano Oil?

Are you wondering what might happen if you consume too much oregano oil? Ahead, we have compiled the ultimate list of side effects of oregano oil that you ought to know.

It May Lead to Allergic Reactions in the Skin

Studies state that oregano oil is usually safe and well-tolerated, however sometimes it may cause some adverse effects like skin irritation. According to anecdotal evidence, this allergic skin reaction might later develop into itchy rashes, redness, swelling, etc (6) .

Might Cause Gastrointestinal Problems

Does oregano oil cause constipation? Yes, it does! Oregano oil contains a mixture of compounds such as carvacrol, thymol, eugenol, and rosmarinic acid which may be both 一 good and harmful for your body. Research suggests that consuming oregano oil for medicinal purposes might make your stomach upset or lead to gastrointestinal disorders (6) , (7) .

Oregano Oil May Cause Abortifacient Effects

Some herbal infusions like Carachipita (which contains oregano) might induce deliberate miscarriages in pregnant women. This herbal abortion may be considered one of the biggest oregano oil side effects which might lead to abortifacient effects (8) .

It Might Lead to Hypoglycemia

A complex compound called carvacrol is a strong antioxidant element that is found in oregano oil. A research experiment conducted on rats has proven that carvacrol may cause a reduction in blood glucose levels. This might eventually lead to hypoglycemia in people who are already on medications to lower their blood sugar levels. Hence, it is wise to consult a doctor before you start consuming oregano oil for medicinal purposes (9) .

May Cause Respiratory Disorders

Oregano oil contains another compound called thymol which might cause a respiratory disorder or collapse in your body. Consuming this essential oil may cause rare effects in your body such as convulsions, coma, and central hyperactivity (7) , (10) .

How to Use and Take Dosage of Oregano Oil

Oregano oil in the form of pills or gel capsules may be taken orally. However, since the concentration of the oil might be different between manufacturers, it may be wise to read the package for the dosage instructions. Further, you may also consult a doctor before consuming the pills or capsules.

Highly concentrated, essential oils of oregano may be consumed in two ways — topically or through inhalation. Anecdotal observations state that once it is diluted with another carrier oil or emollient, taking oregano oil topically may be possible (3) . However, it is important to ensure two things — consult a certified aromatherapist, and ensure that you are aware of the oregano oil toxicity consequences. While on the other hand, you may put one or two drops of the oregano essential oil into a vaporizer or a bowl of steaming water for inhalation.

When Should You Consult a Doctor?

The oregano side effects might cause various detrimental effects and symptoms in your body. When these symptoms get out of control, it may be a big sign to consult a doctor for help. Here are some signs that you may watch out for:

Upset stomach or gastrointestinal disorders

Skin irritation (redness, rashes, swelling, etc)

Prolonged headaches

Tiredness

Body pain (especially in muscles)

Respiratory or cardiac collapse

Conclusion

Best known for its prevalence in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, the role of oregano extends way beyond the culinary realms. The essential oil derived from the leaves of this popular plant has proven to harbor potent anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antioxidant, and cancer-suppressing agents. Due to this rich benefit and properties, oregano oil has gradually gained cult status and attention in the beauty, healthcare, and food industries alike. But what exactly are its benefits for your body and overall health? According to research and elaborate studies, consuming oregano oil might help you in the proper functioning of multiple bodily functions. From fighting bacterial infections (4) , (5) to combating oxidative stress (2) , (11) ; oregano oil might have various advantages to maintain your holistic health. Hence, this popular oil may be a complete game-changer in your daily routine.

While the benefits of this product might be interesting and impressive, you ought to know about some detrimental oregano oil side effects. From causing allergic reactions on your skin to leading to abortifacient effects in your body, the side effects of oregano may be tricky to deal with. Hence, it is imperative to be aware of its drawbacks and ensure that you are not consuming too much oregano oil daily. If you observe certain side effects, it might be wise to consult a doctor for navigating further treatment.

