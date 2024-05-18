Doctor Who Season 1 Episode 3: Recap With Spoilers; Will The Doctor Be Able To Save Fatally Injured Ruby?

Disclaimer: The articles contain spoilers for Doctor Who Episode 3, Boom.

Episode 3 of Ncuti Gatwa-led Doctor Who, titled Boom, has been released. The episode was directed by Julie Anne Robinson and was written by the former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat. The episode captures the events of a war-torn planet, Kastarion 3 as our central characters the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Ruby Sunday, played by MIllie Gibson, navigate the minefield of their new adventure.

The Doctor steps on the landmine in Episode 3, Boom

Episode 3, Boom, shows two soldiers on the destroyed planet, Kastarion 3, as they navigate through the battlefield. One of the soldiers who is blindfolded, named John Francis Vater uses his device to connect with her daughter Splice, as the other soldier Carson notices an ambulance. In an attempt to escape from the ambulance, Carson ends his own life by stepping upon the landmine.

The explosion draws the attention of the ambulance to John Francis Vater. The ambulance then scans John only to label that he and his temporary blindness are not worth saving. Vater records a message for his daughter before he is killed by the ambulance. As Vater's dying scream echoes, it reaches the ears of the doctor who hurries to the spot for investigation only to get himself in trouble by stepping on another landmine.

Ruby, unaware of the condition of Kastarion 3, follows the doctor and finds him standing on his deathbed, but she further stumbles upon a time shaped like a canister. The doctor asks Ruby to throw that item towards him as he educates her that it is a casket, which is the remains of a dead person. However, Ruby refuses to throw the casket and pushes to handover it safely to him so that he can replace himself with the casket weight.

As the doctor gets his hands on the casket he reads the name, “John Francis Vater '' which triggers an AI hologram impersonating the dead soldier as he explains what happened to him. The Doctor then figures out and explains that the war on Kastarion 3 is triggered by an algorithm made by Villengard Corporation, which sells the ambulance and the weapons, to maximize its profits.

In the meantime, Splice makes her way to the casket following his father’s voice. She introduces herself to the doctor and Ruby, and her name again triggers the hologram once again. Splice rushed to the holographic image of his father but was stopped by Ruby as she would have unbalanced the doctor, triggering the mine.

What happened at the ending of Doctor Who Episode 3, Boom?

Following the story, Mundy, an Anglican marine soldier, finds everyone and takes the doctor to gunpoint, as she shares that their planet is at war fighting an unseen enemy, further ordering the doctor to hand over the casket. As the doctor tries to explain his identity as Time Lord to her, Mundy in no time shoots at his hand.

Mundy however was stopped from killing the doctor as he told her that after the explosion his energy would cause massive destruction. Mundy confirms this by scanning the doctor and realizes the fact that his death can consume half of the planet. However, the shots fired by Mundy drew the attention of the ambulance, who then asked Ruby to aim at her arm to drive the ambulance away.

As Ruby aims at Mundy’s arm, another soldier named Canto arrives who misinterprets that Ruby is trying to kill Mundy and shoots her down, fatally injuring her. The doctor then requests Mundy to surrender explaining that there is no enemy to fight and everything is triggered by Villengard’s algorithm. To give Mundy solid proof, the doctor employs the AI of Vater to sneak into the ambulance’s systems and manages to scoop out convincing proof.

In the meantime, Mundy and Canto open up about their feelings for each other. While Canto distracts the ambulance he loses his focus and is killed by the ambulance. His AI then confesses his true feelings to Mundy. Despite the ambulance’s resistance, the AI of Vater stops the ticking of the landmine, allowing the doctor to escape and save Ruby, who is treated by a rectified ambulance.

Eventually, John Francis Vater’s AI completely takes down the Villengard, finally putting an end to the meaningless war of Kastarion 3. In the end, the doctor, Ruby, Mundy and Splice take a moment to look at the sky as the doctor soothes Splice about his father’s death. Thus concluding the war, the doctor and Ruby return to the TARDIS.

Episode 3 was surely filled with lots of tension and twists, making viewers hold their breath till the very end. Fans now look forward to the release of episode 4 titled, 73 Yards, which is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, and will be released on 25 May 2024.

