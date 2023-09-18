20+ Tom Cruise Haircuts for an Awesome Makeover of Your Locks

Tom Cruise, the iconic Hollywood superstar, has not only been captivating fans with his charismatic acting prowess but also setting new trends with his dashing haircuts and stunning looks. From his early days in 'Top Gun' to his latest appearances, Tom Cruise's haircuts and hairstyles have left a lasting impression on fashion and grooming. If you're looking for hair transformation inspo that will bring a twist of new style to your locks, we collected a list of clean, smart, and chic haircuts inspired by Tom Cruise that certainly give your manes a celebrity-worthy status. If you, too, have a chiseled jawline, just like Cruise, you can copy-paste some of his short, messy, or longer hairstyles as it will enhance your features. To make your hair look like Tom Cruise's, keep your manes short, spiky, and clean shaved face. So, explore Cruise’s iconic hairdos, and get ready to take your hairstyle game to the next level.

Unlock a Stunning Transformation with 20+ Tom Cruise Haircuts

Tom Cruise Short Haircut Ideas to Seek Inspiration from

1. Tom Cruise Top Gun Haircut

Tom's iconic military-inspired cut from the movie Top Gun is stunning and has won millions of hearts. This hairdo is also famous for the name of Tom Cruise Maverick's haircut. Because of its simplicity, low maintenance, and timeless charm, this hairstyle is still a favorite among men, especially those who want a clean-cut and neat hairstyle with no fuss. With minimal styling and upkeep, it's the perfect choice to shine at any event with style and confidence effortlessly.

2. Tom Cruise Buzz Cut

Because of its minimal maintenance, buzz cut is an excellent choice for those who prefer a clean and simple hairdo. The shorter length of the tresses in this haircut makes this haircut look super chic and sophisticated and can suit any occasion or event.

3. Tom Cruise Middle Part

This hairstyle features a center part and is typically associated with slightly longer hair that falls on either side of the part. It has been worn in casual and more formal settings and can vary in length and texture from neat and sleek to more relaxed and tousled. Tom Cruise's middle part has been admired for its flexibility as it can complement varied fashion choices and attires.

4. Crew Cut

This is a well-groomed hairstyle that can be styled in many ways. It features short hair on the sides and back of the head, while the hair on top is slightly longer. If you adore a clean, sharp appearance that is easy to maintain, this hairstyle is just right for you.

5. Tom Cruise Medium Length Hair with Sleek Style

This hairstyle needs a moderate length that comes near the ears or even slightly longer, and then you can style it in a sleek and polished style. This look often includes a side part or a center part, with the hair falling smoothly and neatly on either side. Because of its refined and sophisticated appearance, this hairdo is suitable for formal events or when a more elegant look is desired.

6. Rugged Crew Cut

In a rugged crew cut, the hair on top is kept relatively short and uniform, while the sides and back are clipped close to the scalp. What sets it apart is a slightly less polished appearance, often with some texture and unevenness, giving it a more casual and rough-around-the-edges vibe.

7. Tapered Fade

A modern taper fade style is perfect for a contemporary style and look. This hairstyle offers a sophisticated look, making it ideal for those who want a trendy and well-groomed appearance.

8. Undercut

A trendy undercut with a short top and faded sides is one of Cruise’s most edgy haircuts. In this style, the hair on the top is typically kept longer, while the sides and back are shaved or closely cropped, creating a bold and distinctive look.

9. Messy Crop

A textured, slightly tousled, messy short haircut can be your perfect choice for a casual, easy-going look. You can ask your hairstylist to customize it to suit various hair types and face shapes. This stylish haircut will bring a sense of casual coolness to your appearance.

10. Short Spiky Touch

This look offers a daring, dashing, and youthful appearance. It's a versatile hairstyle that can be modified as per the length you desire and the level of texture and definition. The Short Spiky Touch is suitable for those who want an attention-grabbing haircut that allows for creativity in styling.

Tom Cruise Long Hairstyles You Must Try

11. Medium Length Layers

This super cool layered hairstyle brings a twist of deep dimension to your manes. The perfect blend of shorter and longer hair makes it look interesting while giving a decent bounce to your thin and dull hair. With this hairstyle, you can add texture and depth to your tresses.

12. Honey Brown Textured Hairstyle

Tom Cruise hair mainly boasts warm tones, and this honey-brown shade will add a hint of unique texture to your manes. This warm and beautiful tone will make your hair look interesting.

13. Cool Chic Front Bangs

This is a stylish hairstyle where the hair at the front of your head is cut shorter and frames your forehead. It's like having a fashionable curtain for your face. These bangs can add a cool and trendy look to your overall style.

14. Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Hairstyle

This long style of Tom Cruise is winning millions of hearts as it looks sassy and fabulous with no fuss. With a stunning and handsome side part, this style is known for its versatility, easy maintenance, and modern, clean-cut appearance. You can also opt for layers and blow-dry them for a sharp and smart appearance.

15. Longer Messy Front Layers

If you are a big fan of longer or medium-length layers, this hairdo is right for you. In this style, hair at the front is kept a bit longer and styled in a tousled, slightly disheveled way. These longer layers give your hair more texture and a relaxed, casual appearance. You can leave them with a side or middle part or can also comb them over from the front to make them appear stylish.

16. Straight Mullet

This kind of hairstyle consists of short hair at the front and sides and longer hair at the back. With this hairstyle, you can flaunt any look or attire of an event with just minimal styling. You can maintain a sleek, untextured, and unlayered appearance for a formal look. Alternatively, for a more relaxed, informal occasion, you can choose to create messy, tight curls.

17. Gradually Growing Chocolate Brunette Sides

This style typically features a rich brown color, similar to the shade of chocolate. It offers a trendy and contemporary look, with the gradual growth of hair adding depth and dimension to the overall appearance. It's a stylish choice for those who want a well-groomed yet distinctive hairstyle.

18. Uneven Scissor Cut

For a messy appearance, this hairstyle will make your mane textured and edgy. It's an excellent choice for those who want a hairstyle that stands out and adds a touch of contemporary and offbeat vibes to their overall look. With this haircut, you can switch between various looks and styles, from spiky to brush forward. It's a versatile hairstyle that allows you to adapt your appearance to different occasions and moods. Whether you want a bold and edgy look with spikes or a more sophisticated and sleek appearance by brushing it forward, this haircut offers you the freedom to express your style in various ways.

19. Wet Long Hairstyle

The wet and sleek Tom Cruise Hairstyle is perfect for achieving a red-carpet-worthy appearance to slay those nighttime events. Just finish with a good hair spray or gel for a long-lasting finish.

20. Long Comb over Textured Hairstyle

This style typically incorporates added texture, which means the hair is made to look slightly uneven or tousled for a more casual look. This look can be neat and stylish or messy and carefree, depending on how you style it.

21. Side Part Wet Comb over

Give a smart twist to your side-parted hair with this wet look. It gives your mane a sleek, shiny appearance as if it were still slightly damp. This hairstyle is ideal for more formal or sophisticated occasions as it offers a more polished and modern vibe. Combining the side part and the wet effect creates a sharp and refined appearance.

Conclusion

With the casual and sophisticated list of Tom Cruise haircuts mentioned above, it’s pretty clear that this Hollywood legend has a great source of inspiration to try new and unique hairdos. Whether you're drawn to his classic short cuts, rugged charm, or more contemporary and sophisticated looks, there's a Tom Cruise-inspired haircut for every taste and personality. Remember, a great hairstyle can boost your confidence and leave a memorable impression wherever you go. So, choose one of these iconic Tom Cruise haircuts that complement your personality and facial features, and prepare to flaunt your next makeover. Whether you're seeking a timeless classic or a modern twist, embracing Tom Cruise's style is a surefire way to turn heads and display star-worthy confidence. So, why wait? With Tom Cruise as your muse, there's no limit to the fantastic hairstyles you can rock.

