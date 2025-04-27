Nysa Devgan carries Rs 5,15,044 bag with laid-back look for late-night flight

Nysa Devgan, known as a young fashion inspiration for all millennials and Gen-Z, gave us another look to take notes on. Catching the late-night flight at Mumbai airport, she sported a cool and comfy tracksuit. If you’re looking for a travel outfit that feels relaxing without compromising on style, then the style icon’s recent outfit is worth checking out. So, let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

For the white-on-white look, Nysa Devgan flaunted an oversized sweatshirt with full-sleeves and a crew neck, embracing the cozy vibe. The sleeves were loosely covering her, making her airport get-up both easygoing and stylish. Keeping her look monochrome, she further wore a white track pants that were both modern and comfy with their loose silhouette and relaxed fitting. It’s a kind of outfit that works fine for a quick hangout, traveling, and for everyday routine, perfect to keep moving in style.

In terms of accessories, she kept things simple and sophisticated with the stud earrings and bracelet. Not forgetting to carry a luxurious arm candy, she added a practical touch with a brown bag from the renowned brand—The Row, costing Rs 5,15,044. It’s a perfect travel partner to store all your belongings in one place. Adding a mysterious vibe, the star kid covered her face with the mask.

Embracing an easygoing style, Nysa Devgan opted for a no-makeup look, letting her natural beauty shine through. As for hairstyle, she chose a half-updo style, letting her front strands be tied back with a clip, leaving the rest open—it’s definitely our go-to hairstyle to feel fuss-free. Adding the last comfortable touch, she covered her feet with the shoes.

Kajol’s daughter's airport look is the perfect example of displaying comfort with style. The combination of a tracksuit with minimal accessories added an impactful touch without letting things go overboard. So, next time when you’re traveling, you know where to run for perfect and simple fashion tips.

