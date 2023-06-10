51 Timeless And Chic Taper Haircut You Must Try for a Clean Look

A taper haircut features longer hair strands on the top while the sides and back gradually blend into shorter lengths. The transition from longer to shorter hair is seamless and can be customized according to style and personal preferences. This popular haircut is known for its clean and polished appearance, making it a timeless choice for both men and women. When it comes to transitioning your cut down to the neckline, this type of haircut provides a plethora of options to choose from. From a subtle transition to a more pronounced contrast, you can choose and opt for a precise and gradual fade that suits your hair type and length. Additionally, it provides the freedom to select the taper height to ensure that your haircut suits your desired style along with comfort.

Here we bring you a curated collection of 51 sophisticated and trendy taper haircut ideas that are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your overall appearance. Whether you prefer a short and sleek taper or a longer, more textured variation- we have something to suit every taste. So, before you step into the salon, explore and seek inspiration from these stunning taper haircuts. Select the ones that perfectly complement your style to gain that effortlessly polished aesthetic you've been craving.

Explore 51 Taper Haircuts That You Must Try This Season

Classic Taper Haircut

1. Minimal Tapered Sides

Achieve a unique and standout appearance with a shaggy top taper haircut, combining tapered sides with enough length on top for a stylish blowout. You can achieve this curly taper haircut look by blow-drying your hair. This haircut is perfect to add a touch of sophistication and can be easily maintained for a distinctive and fashionable look.

2. Shaggy Top

The shaggy top taper haircut offers a perfect balance between a carefree and stylish look. With longer, textured hair on top and gradually tapered sides and back, it creates a trendy and effortlessly cool aesthetic. This versatile haircut suits various hair types and allows for easy styling, making it a popular choice for those seeking a modern and laid-back vibe.

3. Classic Pompadour

This combination allows for impeccable styling and creates a sophisticated and refined appearance that never goes out of fashion. Embrace the elegance of the timeless charm of the classic pompadour as a medium-length haircut that effortlessly blends vintage and modern aesthetics.

4. Medium Faux Hawk

Among the myriad options for medium taper haircuts, this particular style stands out as truly distinctive. To add an extra layer of appeal, consider pairing it with multiple coloring techniques. You can experiment with dyeing the longer hair while keeping the cropped sections in their natural shade. This creates a striking contrast and allows you to showcase a unique and personalized look that is sure to turn heads.

5. Tapered Sides with Spikes

If you want to switch up your everyday appearance, then consider opting for a stylish side taper during your next trip to the saloon. Request to keep the perfect amount of length on top. This will help you to allow for versatile spiking and styling options. Embrace the change with different and unique styling and enjoy a tasteful side taper that will effortlessly elevate your overall look.

6. Mid-taper Haircut Fade with Long Top

Fades are a perfect choice to enhance your overall appearance. The gradual transitions provide depth and dimension to your appeal and it does not even require major styling changes. With a mid-fade like this, the hair begins slightly above the temple and gradually decreases in length towards the sideburns. It's important to ensure regular maintenance to keep the fade looking sharp and fresh between appointments.

7. Burst Fade

For those seeking the best taper haircut, this burst fade is an excellent choice. This fade curves gracefully around the ear, while still leaving length at the back of the neck. With this haircut, you'll have plenty of flexibility to experiment and style the longer hair that remains on top and at the back, allowing for a range of creative and personalized looks.

8. Bowl Cut

Get ready for a blast from the past as the 90s hairstyles make a triumphant return. Among them are the revamped bowl cut, sporting long bangs, a tousled top, and neatly cropped sides. This haircut is most suited for individuals with straight to moderately wavy hair. Rock this retro-inspired hairdo by styling it according to your style. You can also ask your hairstylist to add a contemporary twist to it.

9. High Fade Taper Haircut

This bold and stylish fade creates a sharp contrast, accentuating the length and volume of the hair at the crown. Even though this variation of taper haircut looks very basic, you can always accentuate its look by styling and combing it over. To achieve the perfect execution of this style, start by creating a deep side part, placing it as far to the side as possible. Then, comb your hair away from the part and towards the back. You can use a gel to ensure a sleek and polished appearance that will hold throughout the day.

10. Tousled Strands

Tousled and messy locks can complement various styles, effortlessly exuding a relaxed and beach-inspired vibe while also adding a touch of informal charm to formal occasions. It particularly suits men with straight to wavy hair, offering a fantastic medium-length hair styling option. To complete the look, consider pairing it with a well-groomed beard to effortlessly achieve a casual yet purposeful appearance.

Low Fade Taper Haircut

11. Classic And Simple Low Fade

The low fade haircut is a timeless and uncomplicated style that displays natural charm. Its simplicity in no way diminishes its style quotient; in fact, it adds to its timeless appeal. This classic haircut offers a clean and polished look that remains stylish regardless of changing trends.

12. Voluminous Top

Presenting another captivating variation of the low fade haircut, featuring tapered sides and ample plump on top. The clean and well-defined look achieved by this hairstyle will truly capture the spotlight wherever you go.

13. Black Taper Haircut

This haircut showcases a clean line along the low fade, with three disconnected lines positioned just above the ear. This haircut creates a visually balanced and captivating effect. The combination of the low fade with the distinctively curly top adds a touch of drama and uniqueness to the overall look.

14. Textured Top with Low Fade Taper

Combine a textured and voluminous top with a low fade on the sides and back for a trendy and modern look. If you have wavy hair, then this hairstyle enhances your natural waves and results in a casual and effortlessly cool appearance.

15. Quiff with Low Fade Taper

Pair a voluminous quiff on top with a low fade taper for a sleek and sophisticated style to exude uniqueness and urbane vibes.

16. Slicked Back with Low Fade Taper

Achieve a polished and elegant appearance by slicking back the hair on top and complementing it with a low fade taper on the sides. This type of taper haircut is made to offer a refined and sophisticated hairdo.

17. Buzz Cut with Low Taper

Keep your hairdo clean and minimalist with a buzz cut on top and a low taper on the sides. This kind of taper haircut offers a sharp and low-maintenance style.

18. Undercut with Low Taper

Add an element of contrast to your hairstyle by incorporating an undercut with a low fade taper. This creates a noticeable contrast between the longer top and the shaved sides, enhancing your overall appearance with a polished touch.

19. High-top Fade with Low Fade Taper Haircut

Combine a high-top haircut with a low fade taper for a bold and statement-making look that adds height and texture to your manes.

20. Side Part with Low Fade Taper

Achieve a classic and refined appearance by incorporating a side part into your low fade taper haircut. This is a very simple, minimal, and clean add-on to bring a touch of sophistication to your overall look.

Fade Taper Haircut

21. Medium Taper Fade

The medium taper fade haircut maintains its gradual progression up the sides of the head, culminating just above the eyebrows. This carefully executed fade adds a touch of sophistication and sharpness to the overall look, creating a seamless transition.

22. Skin Fade Buzz Cut

The buzz cut with a skin fade is a modern and sleek hairstyle that offers a clean and polished look. This haircut involves keeping the hair on top very short or even shaved, while gradually tapering the sides and back to create a seamless transition. The skin fade adds an edgy and defined touch, making it a popular choice for those who prefer a low-maintenance yet stylish haircut.

23. High And Tight Fade

The high and tight fade is a military-inspired haircut with significantly shorter sides and back, combined with a slightly longer length on top. This style creates a sharp and clean appearance, emphasizing the contrast between the closely cropped sides and the more pronounced top. The high and tight fade offers a masculine and bold look, making it a popular choice for those seeking a no-nonsense and effortlessly stylish haircut.

24. Burst Fade Taper

With a burst fade taper, the hair gradually fades away from a central point, creating a unique and attention-grabbing look that adds dimension and texture.

25. Drop Fade Taper

The drop fade taper features a distinctive arc-shaped fade that drops down at the back, creating a stylish and trendy haircut that stands out.

26. Bald Taper Haircut

This haircut involves shaving the hair very close to the skin, resulting in a seamless and gradual blend from the bald sides to the longer hair on top.

27. Temple Fade Taper

This type of taper haircut focuses on tapering the hair around the temples, creating a sleek and well-defined haircut that adds a touch of sophistication.

28. Shadow Fade Taper

With its cool and gradient effect that gradually fades the hair from darker to lighter tones, this hairdo has the power to completely provide a great makeover to your style.

29. Curly Fade Taper

This haircut is specifically designed for curly hair, featuring a fade taper that complements and enhances the natural texture and volume of the curls.

Short Taper Haircut

30. Salt And Pepper Tapered Cut

The salt and pepper tapered cut is a striking hairstyle that embraces the natural blend of grey and darker hair tones. With a tapered fade on the sides and back, this cut accentuates the contrast between the two colors, creating a distinguished and sophisticated look.

31. Medium Crop with Layers And Faded Sides

The medium crop with layers and faded sides tapered cut offers a perfect blend of texture and style. With layered hair on top and smoothly faded sides, it creates a modern and trendy look.

32. Caesar Cut with Short Taper

The Caesar cut with a short taper is a timeless and versatile hairstyle that combines a short, horizontal fringe on top with a tapered fade on the sides and back. This classic cut offers a clean and polished look, while the short taper adds a modern twist.

33. French Crop with Short Taper

Embrace the European-inspired style of a French crop, which features a short textured top and a subtle taper on the sides and back, resulting in a sophisticated and fashionable haircut.

34. Short Messy Taper Haircut

With a textured and tousled look on top and a short and neatly tapered appearance on the sides and back, this haircut offers a laid-back and casual vibe, perfect for those who prefer a low-maintenance yet stylish option.

35. Sleek Long Top with Shorter Sides

This hairstyle offers a sleek and polished appearance, with the longer top allowing for versatile styling options such as slicking it back or creating a pompadour. The contrast between the long top and shorter sides creates a chic look, making it a perfect choice for those who want a bold haircut.

36. Mid-burst Taper Cut

The mid-burst taper cut features a gradual fade that curves around the ear, leaving length in the back. This hairdo is trending these days and is a great option for those who want a stylish and dynamic haircut.

37. Asian Taper Haircut

The style is a popular choice among men of Asian descent. If you have thin hair, then this hairstyle can incorporate texture and volume on top. The Asian taper haircut complements the natural hair texture and facial features.

38. Double Taper Haircut

The double taper haircut is a stylish and edgy choice that features two distinct tapering effects. It involves tapering the hair on both the sides and the back. This haircut offers a unique and modern twist on the traditional taper.

39. Temp Taper Haircut

Also known as a temple taper, this is a sleek and precise hairstyle that involves tapering the hair around the temples. If you are someone who admires and is seeking a super clean haircut, then this hairstyle creates clean lines and a smooth transition from the shorter hair on the sides to the longer hair on top.

40. Afro Taper Haircut

This style features a gradual taper on the sides and back while leaving the top hair in its natural, voluminous state. The Afro taper haircut combines the best of both worlds, showcasing the unique Afro hair while offering a neat and stylish look.

Elegant And Graceful Men's Taper Haircut

41. Tapered Side Coiffure

This haircut offers a voluminous and textured top that is styled into a quiff, while the tapered sides create a clean and defined look. The tapered side quiff for short hair offers a perfect balance between sophistication and boldness

42. Ultra-long Taper

The ultra-long taper is a bold and dramatic haircut that combines an exceptionally long length on top with a gradual taper on the sides and back. This is a perfect hairdo for those who want a bouncy and voluminous top.

43. Old School Taper Haircut

The old-school taper haircut works well for thin hair. This haircut features a gradual taper on the sides and back while leaving slightly more length on top to create volume and texture. The old-school taper haircut adds dimension and depth, giving the appearance of thicker and fuller hair while maintaining a stylish and vintage-inspired look.

44. Neat Taper Crew Cut

This is a clean and polished hairstyle that combines the precision of a crew cut with a subtle tapering effect. This haircut features a shorter length all around, with a gradual fade from the top down to the sides and back.

45. Side-swept Scissor Cut with Tapered Sides

In this hairstyle, a sleek side-swept look is achieved through scissor-cutting techniques, while the tapered sides create a clean and sharp contrast.

46. Cropped Taper

This is a contemporary and low-maintenance taper haircut that requires minimal styling. If you want a stylish yet fuss-free haircut, then the cropped taper is a versatile choice for you.

47. Clean-cut Ivy League Tapered Haircut

If you want a super professional and neat haircut, then this haircut provides a neatly groomed top with tapered sides and back. This haircut features longer hair on the crown, which is typically styled with a side part for a polished look.

48. Wavy Brush-up Taper

This hairstyle allows the natural waves to shine, creating a baggy and textured look that is effortlessly stylish. The tapering effect on the sides and back adds structure and definition to the wavy brush-up style.

49. Edgy Mid-taper Haircut

This haircut adds an element of edge and attitude to the overall look. The mid-taper creates a clean and sharp contrast, accentuating the length and texture of the top hair.

50. Square Neckline Taper Haircut

The square neckline adds a touch of sharpness and precision to the overall look. This can be a popular choice for those who desire a polished and well-groomed hairstyle with a contemporary twist.

51. Shaved Lines with Taper Haircut

This type of taper haircut incorporates shaved lines or designs into a tapered fade. You can easily personalize it according to your individuality and can add geometric or intricate patterns to the hair.

Conclusion

The taper haircut ideas featured above are not only trendy and stylish but also offer a universally flattering look. Whether you're seeking a clean and sophisticated look or aiming for a stylish and modern edge, the aforementioned type of taper haircut ensures there's a perfect fit for everyone. With the gradual fade, precision, and intricacy that taper haircuts offer, you can never go wrong with this haircut and hairstyle. Make sure that you choose a tapered height that suits your preferences, and select the styles that align with your fashion sense. Whether you desire a sophisticated and polished look or a trendy and stylish vibe, these impressive variations of taper haircuts will enhance your overall appeal and leave you feeling confident and on-trend.

