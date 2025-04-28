Did Randeep Hooda turn down Ram Gopal Varma’s Ab Tak Chhappan due to his attitude? Actor spills the beans

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has given some amazing and memorable films over the years. However, his journey to stardom wasn’t easy. Recently, in an interview, the actor recalled his early days in the industry and revealed rejecting Ram Gopal Varma’s film Ab Tak Chhappan as he wasn’t offered Nana Patekar’s role. Randeep also shared that his girlfriend scolded him for showing attitude in front of the filmmaker.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Randeep Hooda revealed that after watching the Company’s trailer, he was sure that he wanted to work with RGV. After three years, he was offered a small role in his production venture Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), starring Nana Patekar.

He added, “After my theatre play, I was called by RGV. He wanted me to play a young officer’s role in Ab Tak Chhappan. When they asked me about it, I refused. I said, ‘I have come here to play Nana Patekar’s role. I am not doing this role’.”

The Jaat actor further shared that he was then asked to meet the filmmaker once. Ram Gopal Varma praised his attitude and asked him to show his body. He ended up offering him his next film Ek as the antagonist. However, the film was eventually shelved.

Randeep Hooda further added, “My girlfriend at that time scolded me for showing an attitude in front of RGV and not having humility.”

Advertisement

The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor also shared that when he went to meet him the next day, he showed his polite and humble side only to receive the comment “I liked you better yesterday” from RGV.

Randeep also added that after Ek got shelved, he went to him and shared that he would be looking for other acting roles to run his house. Ram Gopal then asked him about his monthly expenses and kept him on a salary for three years before roping him for D.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Jaat alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Singh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Swarupa Ghosh in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda addresses Bollywood’s no-show for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar; admits not supporting others either