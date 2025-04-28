Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya starrer aims for strong start, grosses Rs 5.80 crore for extended weekend

Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya is set to return to the big screens with his upcoming romantic-action film Retro, set to hit the cinemas on May 1, 2025. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, considered one of the best filmmakers in the Tamil industry, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. As the film is currently going through its advance booking stage, it is facing very good results showing up for its pre-sales.

Retro grosses Rs 5.80 crore for 4-day opening weekend in Tamil Nadu

The advance booking of Retro was opened on April 27, 2025, to a big hype seen in its initial hours. For its opening day, the film sold over 1.75 lakh tickets in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 3.15 crore with over 2 days left to go for its release. This hype would only increase further as the film approaches its release date.

As for its opening weekend, the 4-day total pre-sales gross till 12:30 PM stands at Rs 5.80 crore, right on the brink of touching Rs 6 crore, which it would surely do before the end of the day. Besides the opening Thursday, the advance booking gross for the coming three days stands at Rs 90 lakh for both Friday and Saturday, with Rs 85 lakh for Sunday grossed till now.

Till now, the film has only shown indications of a positive run with a good buzz among the audience. This buzz is helped by the positive perception among the public of the Suriya starrer’s pre-release assets like the teaser, trailer, songs, etc.

In his last few theatrical releases, both pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, Suriya in a lead role has seen disappointment regarding the commercial acceptance of his films like Kanguva, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and many others. If this Karthik Subbaraj directorial continues running with helpful word-of-mouth and buzz after its release, it surely would mark a memorable comeback at the box office for Suriya.

Retro releasing soon

Retro is set to hit the big screens across the nation from May 1st. This Tamil entertainer would also see a dubbed release in Hindi and Telugu versions. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

