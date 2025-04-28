Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to grace mega fashion event for first time in a famous designer’s outfit who is celebrating 25 years; Report

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and more have turned heads at the event in the past. Now, it’s time for the King to make his debut. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to grace the mega event for the first time in an outfit created by a designer who is celebrating 25 years, i.e., Sabyasachi.

Advertisement

As per the popular Instagram fashion account Diet Sabya, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make his Met Gala debut in 2025. His outfit for the big night will reportedly be designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who celebrated his label’s 25th anniversary this year.

The post read, “We at DietSabya, can confirm: yes, that is Indeed SRK - India's undisputed generational superstar - making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand).”

Interestingly, the post has been liked by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, further fueling the speculations.

In 2024, Alia Bhatt stunned at the Met Gala in a floral mint-green saree designed by Sabyasachi. It marked the actress’ second appearance at the global event. Her look received a lot of appreciation from around the world.

Talking about the Met Gala 2025, it is set to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme this year is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ with the dress code ‘Tailored for You.’ Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour are the co-chairs, with LeBron James as honorary co-chair.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that mom-to-be Kiara Advani will be making her debut at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to start his next cinematic project very soon. He is starring in the action thriller King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. According to our sources, King goes on floors in Mumbai in mid-May. The makers will aim for a release in the second half of 2026.

ALSO READ: Homebound: Martin Scorsese joins Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter starrer Cannes 2025 selection in THIS capacity; can you guess?