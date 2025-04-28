Who is Tharun Moorthy? Meet the man behind Mohanlal and Prakash Varma starrer Thudarum

Tharun Moorthy is a name that's been making waves in the Malayalam film industry. Known for his unique storytelling, he recently grabbed attention with the success of his latest project, Thudarum. The film, starring Mohanlal, has received rave reviews and is also dominating the box office. Curious about the creative mind behind this hit? Keep reading to know more about Tharun Moorthy.

Who is Tharun Moorthy?

Tharun Moorthy, a self-taught director, worked as an assistant professor in Computer Science and created advertisements. His experience in media production led him to filmmaking after failing to secure acting roles.

Moorthy's first film, Operation Java, was a success during the COVID-19 pandemic. He chose lesser-known actors like Lukman Avaran, intending to support their careers.

His second film, Saudi Vellakka, explored the impact of hate and was inspired by a real case. Moorthy's approach involved in-depth research, attending court sessions for authenticity. The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for the IFFI ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Despite opening strong, its box office revenue was slower than expected.

Both films reflected Moorthy’s commitment to art over business. Now, he has completed a hat-trick with his third venture, Thudarum.

Tharun Moorthy’s journey to filmmaking

In a recent interview with I AM with Dhanya Varma, Moorthy shared how his father, Madhu D, played a pivotal role in his filmmaking journey. The filmmaker revealed that his father, a passionate drama enthusiast, never aspired to act but always encouraged him to pursue filmmaking. He recounted how, despite his father’s reluctance, he was able to convince him to act in his films.

While discussing his earlier films, Tharun spoke about the role his father played in Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. In Thudarum, Moorthy’s father had initially turned down a role, fearing his inexperience next to seasoned artists. However, the director's persistence paid off, and he ensured a special tribute to his father by featuring him in a scene with Mohanlal.

Coming back to the film, Thudarum hit the big screens on April 25. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie featured Shobana and Prakash Varma in prominent roles.

