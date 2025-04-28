Raid 2: Eight-second dialogue from Ajay Devgn starrer removed? Find out details about modifications suggested by CBFC

Raid 2 is just two days away from hitting the big screens. It stars Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The team has been busy promoting the movie for the past few weeks. It has now been learned what modifications have been made in the film after the Central Board of Film Certification asked the makers to do so. Reportedly, an eight-second dialogue has been removed.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, no visual cuts have been made by the CBFC in Raid 2. Thus, viewers can expect to see all the action scenes in the film. The makers were, however, asked to change two dialogues as per the portal. The word ‘Railway Mantri’ has been replaced with ‘Bada Mantri.’ Also, the eight-second ‘Paisa, hathyar, taakat’ dialogue, which comes at the beginning of the film, has reportedly been removed.

Raid 2 received its censor certificate from the CBFC back in March. It has received a ‘UA 7+’ rating. The certified duration is 150 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 53 seconds.

The cast of Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revealed how the sequel to Raid came into the picture. He said, “Once the first film succeeded, everyone was inclined towards exploring the world and characters. Our idea was to find a good story and then construct a brilliant screenplay. We spent almost a year and a half on the screenplay. When everyone loved what was developed, Raid 2 came into the picture.”

Raj Kumar Gupta also shared his experience of working with Ajay Devgn in the crime thriller. He stated, “He is such a fabulous actor and goes with what’s written on the paper. There are scenes in the film that got elevated because of his acting.”

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Raid 2 on May 1, 2025. The horror comedy The Bhootnii is also arriving on the same day.

