Nani to reunite with SS Rajamouli for his film based on Mahabharata? SSMB29 director BREAKS SILENCE

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. Scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, fans cannot wait to watch this movie in theaters. Adding to the excitement, the makers organized a grand pre-release event with SS Rajamouli as the chief guest. At the fun evening, the director also dropped a major update about his next project based on the Mahabharata.

Yes, that's right! At the HIT 3 event, the host asked the SSMB29 director if he would reunite with Nani for his Mahabharata project. Initially hesitant, he eventually confirmed that the Eega actor would definitely be a part of the movie. In his words, "Definitely, Nani will be part of my film based on Mahabharata."

At the pre-release event, Nani also addressed the crowd and spoke about his admiration for SS Rajamouli. The actor recalled the early days of his career when he followed a special sentiment. After every film release, he would watch the first day, first show at Prasad’s IMAX. He would eagerly check if the SSMB29 director and his family had come to watch. Nani admitted that he would wait anxiously for SS Rajamouli’s reaction.

Over time, he said, the filmmaker became a symbol of cinematic magic on the big screen. The actor also revealed that HIT 3 features a special "Rajamouli moment." He and director Sailesh Kolanu often referred to it during their discussions about the film.

HIT: The Third Case is an upcoming Telugu action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is the third installment in the HIT Universe, with Nani leading as Arjun Sarkaar. The story follows a tough cop assigned to track down brutal serial killers behind a series of murders.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Maganti Srinath in prominent roles. After HIT 3, Nani will team up with director Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame for his next film titled The Paradise.

