1 year of A Time Called You: Reasons to watch Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been and Kang Hoon’s unique time-slip romance series

A Time Called You is a popular South Korean time travel mystery romance television series, written by Choi Hyo Bi and directed by Kim Jin Won. Starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon, the series is based on the Taiwanese television series Someday or One Day. It premiered on Netflix on September 8, 2023. Let’s check out the reasons to watch the unique time-slip series.

A Time Called You’s unique plot

A Time Called You follows Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been), who is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend Yeon Jun (Ahn Hyo Seop) a year after his death in 2023. She mysteriously travels back to 1998 and finds herself in the body of 18-year-old Min Ju. As she adjusts to this new reality, she encounters Si Heon, a character who bears a striking resemblance to her deceased boyfriend, further deepening the emotional complexity of her journey as she tries to figure out the connection between the present and the past.

There’s also the kind-hearted Jung In Gyu (Kang Hoon), who has secretly harbored one-sided feelings for Kwon Min Ju. When he discovers that Min Ju has feelings for his best friend, Nam Si Heon, he finds himself torn between his own romantic emotions and his loyalty to his friend.

Sweet romance through time and space

It’s been a year since Han Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been) has been grieving the loss of her boyfriend Yeon Jun (Ahn Hyo Seop), struggling to find closure. On her birthday, Jun Hee receives a cassette player and listens to the haunting melody Gather My Tears by Seo Ji Won. This triggers a mysterious time travel, transporting her back to 1998. She awakens in the body of her doppelgänger, a high school student named Kwon Min Ju.

There, she encounters the confident and popular Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop), who bears an uncanny resemblance to her late boyfriend. Are their destinies connected? And can the answers she seeks in the present be found in the past?

This time-slip drama, while occasionally complex, will keep you thoroughly engaged. The performances and the intense chemistry between Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Hyo Seop are captivating. Their on-screen connection brings a heartwarming energy as they navigate themes of loss and heartbreak, drawing viewers into their emotional journey.

Time-slip element

A remake of the hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day, A Time Called You is a cleverly written series that navigates between past and present. While the show can be a bit confusing and requires some time to grasp the storyline fully, it excels in its performances. Jeon Yeo Been impressively transforms between her roles as Min Ju and Jun Hee, showcasing her versatility.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop delivers a heartfelt portrayal of Si Heon, endearing himself to viewers with his emotional depth as they jump through time and space just to be with each other.

The sweet friendships

As Jun Hee travels back to 1998, she finds herself alone and disoriented. She soon encounters high school student Si Heon, who strikingly resembles her late boyfriend Yeon Jun—who was about to propose to her when he suffered a tragic accident. Si Heon, along with his friend In Gyu (played by Kang Hoon), helps Jun Hee feel at home and begins to play a significant role in her new reality.

It’s an added advantage that Jun Hee resembles Min Ju, a shy high school student whom In Gyu has a crush on. As they come together, they work to uncover who might be trying to harm Jun Hee and do everything they can to protect her. Along the way, they bond through enjoyable activities—visiting amusement parks, talking, sharing gifts, and engaging in warm, fun moments as friends. While deepening their connections, they also delve into discovering more about Min Ju, Jun Hee, and the darker secrets lurking in their intertwined lives.

