6 years of Thirty But Seventeen: 4 reasons why watching Shin Hye Sun, Yang Se Jong, Ahn Hyo Seop’s rom-com will warm your soul

Thirty But Seventeen has marked its 6th anniversary today. Starring Shin Hye Sun, Yang Se Jong, and Ahn Hyo Seop, the series revolves around a man and a woman whose lives were halted in various ways at the age of seventeen. Together, they muster their strength to rediscover the path to happiness that they once believed was close to them. Featuring a talented cast including Lee Do Hyun and others, the drama explores themes such as romance, comedy, healing, mental health, and friendship.

Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hye Sun) was a seventeen-year-old violin prodigy preparing to study in Germany when a bus accident left her in a coma. She wakes up thirteen years later, mentally still seventeen but physically thirty. Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong), traumatized by an event from thirteen years ago, avoids forming relationships with others as a result. As the series marks 6 years, let’s revisit 6 reasons to watch.

Thiry But Seventeen explores mental health

Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) has been emotionally scarred since a tragic incident in his youth, leading him to struggle with forming connections as an adult. He isn't focused on self-improvement. However, his life takes a turn when he meets Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hye Sun), who awakens from a coma after thirteen years. As they uncover their intertwined destinies, they find comfort and emotional support in each other's company.

Woo Jin and Seo Ri share a traumatic event during their high school years, which profoundly impacts their lives in different ways. For Woo Jin, this event leads him to withdraw completely from the world, living in isolation and becoming emotionally numb. However, upon reconnecting with Seo Ri later in life, he begins to understand that she holds the key to confronting and healing from his past trauma. As they meet again, Woo Jin finds the strength to confront his inner demons and ultimately finds liberation from his self-imposed seclusion.

The heartwarming first love

One might think past trauma would make relationships tough. Woo Jin sure feels that way about himself. He’s so afraid of hurting others that he hides in the snowy mountains behind a big beard, giving off major Yeti vibes. Then enters Seo Ri, who brightens his life like actual sunshine.

Seo Ri knows trauma too, and since Woo Jin can relate, he's the perfect person to quietly support her through the tough times. He offers her space, warmth, and friendship, even when his own feelings make it hard to stay distant. She helps him learn self-love and forgiveness.

The lead characters

Gong Woo Jin might seem like the typical male lead you wouldn't root for, but that's far from the truth. Despite being a loner by choice, there's a reason behind his solitude. After witnessing a tragic bus accident where he believes his crush died because of him, he resolves to suppress his cheerful personality and avoid connections with others.

Yang Se Jong portrays the character's fears and hesitations so convincingly that even if you weren't there, you can deeply empathize with Woo Jin's struggles. And the way he gradually opens up to Seo Ri is just too heartwarming to miss.

Shin Hye Sun, on the other hand, is a master of her craft. Portraying a character with the sunshine energy of a seventeen-year-old but the mind of a thirty-year-old is something only a star like her can pull off. The way she balances her vibrant personality with the hidden scars from her past accident, and the trauma that resurfaces like a lasting scar, is something Hye Sun has executed brilliantly.

And finally, Ahn Hyo Seop, a rising star at the time, portrays 19-year-old Yoo Chan, the captain of his high school’s rowing team. He's a warm-hearted character who deeply admires his uncle Gong Woo Jin and harbors a secret love for Woo Seo Ri, despite their 11-year age gap.

Ahn Hyo Seop first appears in the drama as an unrealistically handsome teenager, exuding love, liveliness, and energy as if he stepped out of a romantic cartoon. Yoo Chan becomes the linchpin that brings the characters together and keeps them happy. He's Woo Seo Ri’s strongest supporter and her guide in navigating the modern world, which feels unfamiliar to her after her 13-year coma. Hyo Seop, showcasing his star quality from early in his career, adeptly portrays these emotions with skill and authenticity.

The life lessons

Thirty But Seventeen at its heart is all about healing and life lessons. Gong Woo Jin who has always had the fear of living in the moment as he always stayed reserved talks about seizing opportunities. He says, “People say when one door to happiness closes, another door to happiness will open up."

He further continues, "But many of us are so focused on the closed door, that we don’t even realize another door has opened. Perhaps, the other door to happiness is not anything grand or special. Perhaps, it’s the small and trivial things that look insignificant that are the new doors to happiness. But as long as you don’t crumble down in front of that closed door, take a look at the other door before it’s too late, and muster up the courage to walk towards it, then maybe you might be able to find happiness you didn’t realize existed.”

