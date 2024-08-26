Dear Hyeri: Kang Hoon transforms into charming news announcer entangled with Shin Hye Sun’s other personality in new stills; See PICS

Kang Hoon, the noted South Korean actor who was last seen in the timeslip romance A Time Called You will be soon seen in the upcoming romantic K-drama Dear Hyeri with Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook. In the newly released stills, Kang Hoon shines as a charming news announcer who gets entangled with Shin Hye Sun’s other personality in Dear Hyeri.

On August 26, 2024, ENA unveiled new stills featuring Kang Hoon who will be seen bringing to life the role of Kang Joo Yeon in Dear Hyeri.

Kang Hoon as Kang Joo Yeon is a charming man who is a graduate of the Korean Military Academy but he gave up a career in the military to become a news announcer to fulfill his dead brother. He has no experience whatsoever in dating as he has always been in all-boys schools, colleges, etc.

The first still introduces Kang Hoon’s Kang Joo Yeon’s news announcer side, as he stands tall charming viewers with his creaseless suit looks sharp and flawless. His utterly neat style focuses on his new anchor status who does not like faults.

Similarly in the second still, Kang Joo Yeon looks a bit serious in his sharp black suit and tie as he looks at someone. His cold image adds to the excitement as to how he will get entangled with the fun-loving side of Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Hyeri.

The mystery is further complexified when the other stills show Kang Hoon smiling brightly with flowers in a military uniform seemingly on his graduation day. These stills are largely different from his news announcer style, as he looks much more youthful and happy as a military academy student. In the last still, he can be seen smiling and posing for the camera with his family.

Check out Kang Hoon in Dear Hyeri’s new stills here:

Dear Hyeri starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, and Kang Hoon is set to premiere on ENA on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). Dear Hyeri follows the story of Joo Eun Ho who suffers from dissociative identity disorder after her younger sibling goes missing and she breaks up with her long-time boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh.

