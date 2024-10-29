2024 MAMA Awards: Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri to host US and Japan ceremonies

Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri are gearing up for their next big endeavor. They have been announced as the hosts for the highly-anticipated 2024 MAMA Awards. The Reply 1988 actor will show his unique charm as the MC for the US ceremony, while the Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born actress will add energy to the Japan ceremony.

On October 29, the 2024 MAMA Awards unveiled the list of hosts for their upcoming ceremony. Park Bo Gum is confirmed to host on November 21 in the US, while Kim Tae Ri will become the MC for the Japan stage on November 23.

Sharing his thoughts, the Love in the Moonlight actor stated, “I’m thrilled to be able to be part of this. I look forward to a great performance and hope that this will be a time when everyone becomes one through music.”

Park Bo Gum has been a host for the MAMA Awards since 2017, so fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his unique charm as an MC once again for this year’s ceremony.

On the other hand, Kim Tae Ri, who is hosting the MAMA Awards for the first time also shared her excitement saying, “I’m honored to participate in a festival where indescribable efforts and talent will explode on stage like fireworks. I feel deep respect for the artists and I can’t wait for the day we can all be together.”

Meanwhile, this year, the MAMA Awards will take place for two days. The first ceremony will kick off on November 21 at the Dolby Theater, in Los Angeles in the United States. The second day as in the November 23 ceremony will take place in Kyocera Dome, Osaka Japan.

The star-studded performers’ lineup is raising much anticipation for the D-Day. So far, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BIBI, (G)I-DLE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Park Jin Young, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aespa, ENHYPEN, TWS, RIIZE, ILLIT, SEVENTEEN, Lee Young Ji, and more popular K-pop acts are set to perform.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Ha, Ma Dong Seok, Lee Jun Ho, Im Siwan, and more have been announced as the presenters for the 2024 MAMA Awards.

