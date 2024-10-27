TXT’s 0X1=LOVESONG is seemingly based on Yeonjun and Beomgyu fanfiction according to HYBE report

HYBE’s internal report was recently released at the audit, which has made quite a few revelations. One of them is TXT’s song 0X1=LOVESONG, which might be based on fanfiction of the members Yeonjun and Beomgyu. Fans have been suspicious of it for years and have noticed multiple similarities.

On October 26, 2024, during an audit, HYBE’s internal report was released, which mentions TXT, particularly their popular song 0X1=LOVESONG. For years, fans have speculated that the track might be inspired by a popular Yeonjun and Beomgyu fanfiction titled Mad Summer. While it might have been coincidental, fans questioned how so many similar themes appeared in both TXT’s song and the fanfiction.

The suspicions seemed validated when HYBE’s internal report surfaced during a recent audit. This report included references to Mad Summer as a well-known fanfiction within the fandom, indicating that staff were fully aware of its existence and content.

Originally posted by the author Kyrie on PostType, Mad Summer became so well-loved that an official book version was published, featuring modified character names. To maintain its original appeal for longtime readers, Kyrie makes the fanfiction available on PostType for only a short period each year.

These theories gained traction in 2023 when the fanfiction saw a resurgence in popularity despite being written years earlier. Fans pointed out striking similarities between Mad Summer and the lyrics and visuals in 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), sparking discussions that TXT’s hit may have been influenced by the beloved story.

However, it has not been confirmed by HYBE about the situation and only speculations have been circulating on social media platforms. Do you think the song might be inspired by the fanfiction?

