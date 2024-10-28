Kim Tae Ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born wraps up 1st half with personal best ratings; A Virtuous Business earns all-time high

The weekend dramas are competing neck-to-neck for viewership ratings. With their latest Saturday-Sunday episodes, Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, A Virtuous Business, and Iron Family all have recorded new all-time highs, raising anticipation for the next broadcast.

According to Nielsen Korea, on October 27, tvN’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born warped up its first half with an impressive 13.4 percent average nationwide viewership ratings. This is the all-time high on any episode of this drama. Last week, it recorded 12.7 percent, breaking into double digits for the first time since its premiere on October 12.

Starring Kim Tae Ri, Jung Eun Chae, Shin Ye Eun, and more, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is set in the 1950s immediately after the Korean War. It depicts the story of the titular character, a naturally gifted singer who dreams of becoming a successful actress in Seoul.

However, in the aftermath of the war, she keeps struggling to stay afloat. One day after witnessing a moving theater performance, she decides to make her dream come true and secretly smuggles herself to Seoul with a theater company. Determined to break into the industry, Jeong Nyeon tries her best to become one of the best in the business.

On the other hand, A Virtuous Business also recorded its all-time high on its latest episode. The average viewership rating for its sixth episode rose to 6.0 percent. It’s a comedy-drama featuring So Yeon Kim, Lee Se Hee, Kim Sung Ryung, and Kim Sun Young, in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Set in the backdrop of 1992, it depicts the story of three housewives and one single mother who start an adult products business in their rural hometown in order to have financial independence.

Finally, the KBS2 drama Iron Family reached its own highway rating to date on October 27. It recorded a nationwide average of 17.6 percent, remaining the most-watched show of any kind of Sunday.

Starring Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, and Choi Tae Joon in the lead roles, the drama revolves around a family laundry shop run by 3 generations and the dreams of the people working here.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee’s MY YOUTH: Seo Ji Hoon confirmed to join romance drama in tax accountant role