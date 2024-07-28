2NE1’s CL and Sandara Park give peek into practice room shenanigans ahead of group's October reunion; see PICS

2NE1 is making their highly-anticipated comeback in 2025. Ahead of that, the group is set to reunite for world tour concerts, as the ongoing year marks their 15th debut anniversary. Adding to the excitement, members CL and Dara have given fans an inside view of their practice room, raising anticipation for their upcoming activities.

2NE1's CL and Dara shares behind-the-scenes titbits from practice room

On July 27, CL took to her Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes from 2NE1’s practice room at YG Entertainment. Featuring her bandmate Sandara Park, the titbits captured the duo’s playful activities inside the studio.

In her first Instagram story, the 2NE1 rapper posted a video, where Dara seems to be posing for a photo at first, but after CL clarifies, she quickly changes her pose, making fans laugh a little with their shenanigans.

The second photo also captured Sandara Park posing hilariously. In the last behind-the-scenes moment, CL showed Park Bom a video of someone impersonating her. In her Instagram story, the 2NE1 member can be seen telling her bandmate that the person in the video sounds like her, and Bom disagrees.

Have a look at 2NE1’s practice room shenanigans here:

2NE1's upcoming activities

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has already announced that 2NE1 is all set for their comeback in 2025. The group hasn’t had a new music release in quite a few years. Hence, with this announcement, the agency summoned all 2nd generation K-pop fans.

Additionally, YG also unveiled a new “Welcome Back 2NE1” poster. Ahead of their new music release, the group is set to embark on a world tour on the occasion of their 15th debut anniversary in this ongoing year.

The group will kick off the first concert in Seoul on October 5. They have also announced the next concert in Japan, scheduled from November 30 onwards.

2NE1's latest activities

2NE1's upcoming group activities are raising quite an anticipation among the fans who have been waiting for almost 7 years for their new music release. In 2017, they seemingly bid farewell with Goodbye, what seemed like the group’s final song at that time. Then, almost 5 years later in 2022, CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy reunited to perform at the Coachella Music Festival.

