GOT7’s Yugyeom announces 2024 solo tour TRUSTY from October 5 onwards; to meet fans in Tokyo, Sydney, and more cities

GOT7’s Yugyeom is all set to embark on the 2024 solo world tour TRUSTY. The K-pop idol is set to visit major Asian cities like Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok, and Manila among others, along with the Australian city of Sydney. According to the announcement, he will kickstart the tour on October 5 and stay on the road till December mid-week. Fans in these cities are now eagerly waiting to meet their beloved K-pop idol.

Yugyeom to hit the road in October for 2024 solo tour TRUSTY

On July 26, the GOT7 member’s current label AOMG Official announced the 2024 YUGYEOM TOUR TRUSTY. The name of this world tour has been decided in line with his latest solo album TRUST ME.

For the excited fans, the agency unraveled the schedule for Yugyeom’s upcoming solo tour. On October 5, the singer will kick off theTRUSTY tour with a concert in Singapore.

Then on October 12 and 13, he will hold consecutive concerts in Bangkok, Thailand. Next, the K-pop idol is scheduled to visit Hong Kong in China on October 19.

To meet his Australian fans, Yugyeom will make his next stop in Sydney on November 1. Then on November 3, he will return to Asia, holding a concert in Manila, The Phillippines. On November 16 and 22, he will respectively meet fans in Jakarta and Taipei.

With a concert in Japan’s Tokyo on December 13, the GOT7 member will conclude his 2024 solo world tour.

According to AOMG, ticketing, and other details will be provided by organizers in each city. To get updates about the same, keep an eye on the agency’s official social media pages.

Check out Yugyeom’s TRUSTY tour poster here:

More about Yugyeom’s latest solo album

On February 21, 2024, Yugyeom unveiled his first full-length solo album TRUST ME. It has two title tracks - LA SOL MI, which was pre-released on January 31, 2024, and 1 MINUTE.

The album features a total of 12 songs including these double title tracks, SHINE (feat. SUMIN), Be Alright (feat. punchnello), Steppin, SHE, LOLO, WUH, Ponytail (ft. Sik-K), Dance, Take It Slow, Say Nothing, WOOYAYAYA, and Summer Blues.

