2NE1’s CL gets spotted at YG Entertainment HQ further fueling girl group’s comeback rumors

2NE1, the famous K-pop girl group that celebrated its 15th anniversary this year has since been fueling rumors of a comeback. In new developments, 2NE1 member CL was spotted at the YG Entertainment building which has got fans wondering if the highly awaited comeback is finally happening.

CL gets spotted at the YG Entertainment HQ building leading fans to wonder if the 2NE1 reunion is happening

On July 15, 2024, a fan posted photos of CL at the YG Entertainment headquarters in Seoul on the South Korean online forum Instiz. The photos soon went viral and fans started wondering if the highly awaited 2NE1 reunion was finally happening.

See CL’s snaps at the YG Entertainment HQ here:

Previously, when the 2NE1 got together to take group photos to mark their 15th anniversary on May 17, 2024, the speculations of a reunion started going around.

A few days ago, CL also had a secret meeting with YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk which also sparked the comeback rumors. At the time, YG Entertainment said they could not confirm what happened during the meeting.

In other news, on June 25, YG Entertainment confirmed that 2NE1 was scheduled to hold a meeting with Yang Hyun Suk. Later the label revealed that the said meeting went on for over 2 hours and was very meaningful. It was also added that they hope to come back with good news for the fans however, no set plans for a comeback were confirmed.

Advertisement

Know more about 2NE1

2NE1 remains one of the most iconic K-pop gor groups and consists of four members CL, Minzy, Dara, and Bom. The girl group debuted with the single Lollipop on which they collaborated with the boy band BIGBANG.

2NE1 officially marled their debut with the release of their first EP which was eponymously titled. Two songs from the album Fire and I Don’t Care soon became big hits. I Don’t Care was even named Song of the Year by MAMA making them the first idol group to ever achieve the title in the same year as debut. 2NE1 was the first K-pop girl group to ever have an international world tour.

ALSO READ: 2NE1 to discuss 15th anniversary comeback plans with YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk