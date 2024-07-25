2NE1 reveals schedule for Seoul concerts from reunion tour WELCOME BACK; Details here

2NE1 announced their reunion world tour WELCOME BACK earlier this week. The group would be returning for the first time since their 2022 Coachella Music Festival performance. The group had taken a hiatus in 2017 and the member focused on their solo work.

After a long meeting with YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk, the agency green-lit their upcoming reunion activities. Here is a look at the schedule for the first leg of the tour which will kick off in Seoul.

2NE1 Seoul concert schedule

On July 25, YG Entertainment revealed the schedule for the 2NE1 concerts which will be taking place in Seoul as a part of their WELCOME BACK tour. Two concerts will be held in Seoul at the Olympic Park on October 5 and 6. 2NE1 will also be performing at the World Hall in Kobe in November and at the Tokyo Ariake Arena in December. More places would be covered in 2025. They also shared the ticketing details. See the poster below.

In June, the 2NE1 members met with Yang Hyun Suk, the executive producer of YG Entertainment, and shared an extremely meaningful conversation during an official meeting that went on for two hours. This reunion comes as a result of this meeting.

More about 2NE1

2NE1 is a four-member group that was formed by YG Entertainment. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy, and Sandra Park, whose stage name is Dara. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009, which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. The same year, they released their first EP, 2NE1.

Advertisement

Over the years, the group has released many hit songs, like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire, Ugly, and many more. In 2016, it was announced that the group would disband. They released their last single, Goodbye, in 2017. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival performance. The members were focusing on individual activities before their reunion was confirmed.

ALSO READ: Jimin's Who joins BTS' Dynamite, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, more as ONLY K-pop songs to top Global Spotify chart; Full List