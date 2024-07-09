2NE1's Minzy's latest hangout session with CL, Dara and Bom fuels group's comeback reports; See PIC

2NE1's Minzy shared a picture of herself on social media and tagged her fellow members. The picture from the group's hangout session fanned the rumors of 2NE1's comeback even more. Earlier in June, YG Entertainment had informed that the members had an official meeting with Yang Hyun Seok which went on for 2 hours. Here are the details.

2NE1's Minzy's post sparks comeback reports

2NE1 member Minzy posted a picture of herself enjoying her time with the other members. She wrote, 'Truly a lucky to have the coolest sisters in the world by my side. A sudden confession of love', and she also tagged Dara, CL and Bom. This comes just a few days after YG Entertainment's confirmation regarding the meeting held.

According to YG Entertainment, the members and the executive producer Yang Hyun Seok shared an extremely meaningful conversation during an official meeting that went on for two hours. The agency continued and added that this was producer Yang Hyun Suk and the 2NE1 members’ first conversation in eight years. They furthered that although no concrete plans had been made, the producer listened to the members’ requests and empathized with them.

More about 2NE1

2NE1 is a four-member group that was formed by YG Entertainment. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy, and Sandra Park, whose stage name is Dara. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009, which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. The same year, they released their first EP, 2NE1.

Advertisement

Over the years, the group has released many hit songs, like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire, Ugly, and many more. In 2016, it was announced that the group would disband. They released their last single, Goodbye, in 2017. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival performance. The members are currently focusing on individual activities.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie admits to smoking indoors in Italy; apologises to staff and fans for incident