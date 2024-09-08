2NE1’s CL shares PICS from studio with G-Dragon and Pharrell Williams; Can we expect a collab?

2NE1 is all set to embark on their world tour Welcome Back starting this October. Ahead of their highly-anticipated stage reunion, member CL is raising anticipation for her potential new solo music. The rapper recently shared an update from the studio, posing with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and American singer Pharrell Williams.

On September 7, CL took to her Instagram and shared a few snippets from her latest studio session. She is seen posing with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams in the latest update, raising anticipation for a collaboration.

YG Entertainment’s producer Choice37, who works with BABYMONSTER also made an appearance in CL’s Instagram post, sparking intrigue about her new music.

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams is widely known as a music producer. So fans are hopeful he is working with the 2NE1 member on her upcoming solo release. At the same time, fans are eagerly looking forward to her collaboration with G-Dragon, which, if comes true, will surely be a massive hit on the music charts.

See CL’s update here:

Back on May 28, 2013, CL made her highly-anticipated solo debut with The Baddest Female. Since then, she has released many albums and collaborations. Her last solo release was a full album titled Alpha, which was released on October 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, fans are mostly excited about her collaboration with G-Dragon. Previously, the 2NE1 member teamed up with the BIGBANG rapper for We The Leaders, R.O.D., and more tracks.

On the work front, CL is now preparing for 2NE1’s reunion tour Welcome Back. Starting in October, the group will visit Seoul, Japan, Manila, Jakarta, and more places, reclaiming their stage on the occasion of the group’s 15th debut anniversary.

Lee Chae Rin, known by her stage name CL is a popular 2nd gen K-pop idol who has paved the way for the future female Korean rappers. Back in 2009, she debuted as a member of the four-piece girl group 2NE1, alongside Dara, Bom, and Minzy. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group was dubbed ‘female BIGBANG’ by netizens but should establish their own identities with hits like I AM THE BEST, FIRE, COME BACK HOME, UGLY, and more.

