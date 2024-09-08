BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares sneak peek into VMAs prep, counts down D-4 till performance; see here

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to create history at the VMAs once again. She is confirmed to perform solo at the prestigious ceremony, marking a significant era for K-pop. Ahead of the highly-anticipated solo stage, the K-pop icon has shared her excitement in the new Instagram update, giving a glimpse into her preparation.

On September 8, Lisa took to her Instagram story to share a new update with the caption, “4 more days till VMAs.” In the photo, her sneakers made a small appearance on the floor, where the number 24 was painted, hinting at the BLACKPINK member's rehearsal for the performance.

See Lisa’s Instagram story:

Lisa is currently gearing up to dazzle at the MTV VMAs 2024 on September 11. Although in 2022, she performed with her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, this will be the first solo stage for the K-pop idol In the same year, with her massive hit LALISA, she created history as the first K-pop female artist to win a VMA award.

Back in June, she made her solo comeback with ROCKSTAR and then released New Woman feat. Rosalía. Both these songs have garnered global attention, living up to Lisa’s solo debut success. For her stage at the Video Music Awards 2024, the K-pop idol is set to captivate the audience with these two tracks.

Meanwhile, she was recently spotted with a new hair color in Switzerland, raising anticipation for her fresh look for the VMA performance.

Aside from her solo stage, this year, she is also the most nominated K-pop artist, with nods in Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing categories for ROCKSTAR.

On the work front, this has been a busy year for Lisa. After launching her solo agency LLOUD, she has focused on advancing in her solo career. On June 28, she made her highly-anticipated comeback with ROCKSTAR, which became a smash hit, soaring high on music charts within hours of release.

On August 15, she released another single, New Woman, featuring Rosalía. Meanwhile, she recently concluded her filming schedule for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3.

