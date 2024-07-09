BLACKPINK's Jennie admits to smoking indoors in Italy; apologises to staff and fans for incident

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has conveyed her apology for smoking indoors through her newly launched agency ODD ATELIER's statement. The K-pop idol has acknowledged that she was in fact vaping inside a makeup room in Italy. She shared her deepest regrets about the matter.

Jennie apologizes for vaping indoors in Italy

On July 9, at 12:33 p.m. IST, Jennie’s solo agency ODD ATELIER (OA) issued an official statement with Jennie’s apology regarding smoking indoors. The agency wrote, “We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd.”

In the statement, the BLACKPINK member admitted to smoking indoors saying, “Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.”

Read ODD ATELIER’s full statement here:

More about incident surrounding Jennie vaping indoors

For the unversed, On July 2, on her YouTube channel, Jennie shared a vlog of her Italy trip. While fans really liked her bare-faced beauty in the video, what caught further attention was an unexpected scenario.

Some netizens noticed that in the vlog while getting her hair and makeup done inside a studio-like place, she was holding a dark-colored device to her lips. It looked like an electronic cigarette or a vape.

Advertisement

In the following frame, she was seen exhaling the smoke. While fans agreed that she is an adult and therefore has a right to smoke, what caused the outrage was that she was indoors while doing it.

Smoking indoors is prohibited in many countries around the world including South Korea and Capri, Italy, where the BLACKPINK member was staying at that time. What fueled the matter was that netizens noticed that she was seen vaping around her staff.

Though, shortly after, Jennie edited her vlog and removed the scenes where she was seen smoking indoors. However, the backlash has already started by that time.

Smoking indoors, whether it's an electronic cigarette or a traditional one, is heavily criticized in South Korea and also taken seriously by the law. Previously many K-pop idols and actors have faced major backlash for attempting it, including NCT’s Haechan, Ji Chang Wook, Choi Hyun Wook, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ATTRAKT teases new FIFTY FIFTY members’ FIRST LOOK on Keena’s birthday; see here