5 K-drama actors whose life stories motivated us: Kim Woo Bin, Seo In Guk, Park So Dam and more

K-drama actors enchant viewers not just through their performances, but also through their remarkable life stories. Many have triumphed over challenges and pursued their dreams despite obstacles, showcasing resilience and determination. Their inspiring journeys serve as a powerful reminder that talent and perseverance can pave the way for success, both in entertainment and beyond. Here are 5 K-drama actors whose life stories have motivated us.

Kim Woo Bin

Back in 2017, Kim Woo Bin had to take a hiatus as he was diagnosed with cancer. The actor took a two-year hiatus and returned in 2019. He made an appearance on screen for the first time in 2022 after resuming. In a recent interview, Kim Woo Bin openly expressed that he was shocked and frightened when he heard that he only had 6 months left to live. He added that despite the tough consequences, he never thought of giving up. The Uncontrollably Fond actor further explained that he took it as a chance to reflect on his life and spend more time with his family, connecting with his loved ones.

Park So Dam

Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in late 2021 during a routine check-up. She underwent surgery and focused on recovery, taking a break from her career. The Parasite actress gradually returned to acting. In an interview in 2023, the actress revealed that she had a hard time even with her latest drama Death's Game and went home and cried. She revealed that there was even a time when she couldn't get out of bed without her father's assistance.

Advertisement

Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk's journey to stardom was marked by perseverance and hardship. Initially rejected due to his weight during auditions, he overcame body image struggles. The actor has revealed that he starved himself to lose weight to the extent that it damaged his vocal cords. Despite these setbacks, he gained recognition after winning Superstar K in 2009, which launched his career. Moreover, he was born into poverty, so much so, that his mother used to sell cardboard to make a living. Seo In Guk has also revealed that he gave the money he won to his parents to set up a restaurant.

Han So Hee

Han So Hee's rise to fame wasn't easy. Coming from a modest background, she faced financial struggles after moving to Seoul to pursue acting, often working part-time jobs to make ends meet. Her big break came with The World of the Married. But Han So Hee faced public backlash due to her mother's fraudulent financial activities. Despite this, she clarified that she had no involvement, as their relationship had been estranged for years.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum's journey to success was not without struggles. Early in his career, his family faced financial difficulties after his father took out loans in Bo Gum's name, leading to a legal dispute. At the age of 20, Park Bo Gum had a huge debt under his name. Despite this burden, Park Bo Gum pursued acting, starting with smaller roles. His breakthrough came in Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight, solidifying his fame. He also revealed his grief as his mother passed away when he was quite young.

ALSO READ: 'You were my first love': Gong Yoo talks about ending up with Chae Jung An on Coffee Prince