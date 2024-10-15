'You were my first love': Gong Yoo talks about ending up with Chae Jung An on Coffee Prince

Gong Yoo appeared as a special guest on Chae Jung An's show. The actors have previously worked together in the hit romantic comedy Coffee Prince. The actors praised each other for their fabulous work in the drama and also discussed an alter ending with a happily ever after for their characters.

On October 14, Chae Jung An's YouTube channel dropped the teaser of the next episode of her show Chae Jung An TV featuring Gong Yoo. The Coffee Prince co-actors reunited for the new episode and also discussed their super hit drama. Praising his co-actor, Gong Yoo stated, "Acting with you was easy because you really felt like a first love, you were so beautiful.”

The two also shared their opinion on what would have happened if their characters had ended up together. Gong Yoo expressed that he thought they would have been happy together since they wouldn’t have clashed much in real life. Chae Jung An also agreed with him.

Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han Gyul is not aware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman. Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun and Chae Jung An take on the lead roles in the drama.

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big, and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan, and many more.

Chae Jung An made her debut in 1996 with the drama Three Guys and Three Girls. Over the years, she has appeared in dramas like Coffee Prince, Suits, The King of Pigs and more.

