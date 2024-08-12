Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun’s Perfect Family: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Perfect Family is an upcoming K-drama set to premiere in August, featuring a star-studded cast. The series is based on a webtoon by Nyangpa and Joo Eun, serialized on Naver from 2020 to 2021, and follows a gripping murder mystery plot. The drama is directed by Isao Yukisada, a renowned Japanese film director known for his numerous awards, marking his debut in Korean television.

Perfect Family release date, time, where to watch and genre

Perfect Family is set to premiere on August 14th, airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on KBS2. The series will also be available on Viki and Viu in selected regions for global fans to watch. This family murder mystery thriller promises exciting twists and turns as hidden secrets are unveiled, leading to high anticipation.

Perfect Family plot

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Perfect Family is a murder mystery drama centered on a seemingly happy and perfect family that begins to unravel when their daughter gets caught up in a murder. Choi Seon Hee's family appears happy and perfect to everyone, but their relationships begin to fracture as they increasingly doubt each other following the murder of Park Kyung Ho, a friend of Seon Hee. Park Ju Hyun stars as Choi Sun Hee, a model student ranked first in her school, while Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah play her devoted adoptive parents, Choi Jin Hyuk and Ha Eun Joo.

Advertisement

Main cast and characters of Perfect Family

Kim Byung Chul will portray Choi Jin Hyuk, the adoptive father of Choi Sun Hee (played by Park Ju Hyun). As a successful lawyer at a prominent law firm, Choi Jin Hyuk is known for his meticulous and thorough nature. He is a rational yet devoted father who strives to protect his daughter and maintain the family's perfect image. His poker face enhances his mystique, making it difficult to gauge his true thoughts.

Yoon Se Ah will star as Ha Eun Joo, a full-time housewife and Sun Hee’s adoptive mother, who will go to great lengths to protect her daughter. This role marks a reunion between Yoon Se Ah and Kim Byung Chul, following their memorable portrayal of a married couple in the hit drama SKY Castle.

Kim Young Dae plays Park Kyung Ho, a popular and attractive young man who seems to have everything, being the only son of a wealthy family. Although he went through a rebellious phase while studying abroad during middle school, he reforms and becomes a top student after returning and meeting Choi Sun Hee (Park Ju Hyun) in high school.

Advertisement

Kyung Ho falls for Sun Hee at first sight and repeatedly confesses his love, only to face rejection each time. When Lee Soo Yeon (Choi Ye Bin) transfers to their school, a chain of complex events begins, leading to a series of misfortunes for Kyung Ho.

Park Ju Hyun stars as Choi Sun Hee, a model student who consistently achieves top honors. Despite her outward success, Sun Hee’s early years were spent in an orphanage before being adopted by her current parents.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes involved in a murder case, leading her to confront unsettling truths about her family. Park Ju Hyun is set to captivate viewers with her portrayal of Sun Hee's emotional turmoil as she faces multiple twists and turns. Additionally, she will reunite with Kim Young Dae, her co-star from The Forbidden Marriage, in this new drama.

In the upcoming drama, Choi Ye Bin plays Lee Soo Yeon, a childhood friend of Choi Sun Hee (Park Ju Hyun) from their time in an orphanage. Although Soo Yeon is known for her bold personality and fighting skills, she struggles with a deep-seated victim mentality, rejecting sympathy and feeling overlooked. Choi Ye Bin will also reunite with Kim Young Dae, with whom she starred in three seasons of the thriller K-drama Penthouse.

Advertisement

Lee Si Woo plays Ji Hyun Woo, Choi Ye Bin’s high school classmate. Although naturally shy and kind-hearted, Hyun Woo often comes in second in both academics and popularity. He has been close friends with Sun Hee since elementary school and secretly harbors feelings for her.

The contrasting attitudes of Soo Yeon and Hyun Woo toward Sun Hee promise to add emotional depth and twists to the drama. Upon reuniting with Soo Yeon after a decade, Sun Hee is struck by a mix of envy and offense upon witnessing Soo Yeon’s seemingly perfect life. Meanwhile, driven by his deep affection for Sun Hee, Hyun Woo steps up to protect her when he learns that she is in danger.

ALSO READ: Who did Park Ju Hyun kill? Chilling confession previewed in Perfect Family's new thrilling teaser; watch