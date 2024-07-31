Who did Park Ju Hyun kill? Chilling confession previewed in Perfect Family's new thrilling teaser; watch

The upcoming K-drama Perfect Family has unveiled a new, chilling teaser featuring its lead cast. Based on a popular webtoon, Perfect Family is a mystery drama where a seemingly perfect family starts to doubt each other when their daughter gets involved in a murder. Directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Isao Yukisada, this series marks his debut in Korean drama.

New teaser for Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae’s Perfect Family

The teaser presents a chilling moment with Ha Eun Joo (Yoon Se Ah) calling out for her daughter, Choi Sun Hee (Park Ju Hyun), while the scene shifts to a news report about a family's tragic death, intensifying the sense of dread. The suspense builds as Choi Jin Hyuk (Kim Byung Chul) and his wife Eun Joo exchange meaningful smiles, further amplifying the tension.

Soon after, Jin Hyuk, with a blank expression, says, “We might want to move up the plan,” deepening the already tense atmosphere. Meanwhile, Sun Hee, eavesdropping with her ear pressed against the door, and Choi Hyun Min (Yoon Sang Hyun), peering through a gap in the door with a serious expression, heighten the suspense as they seem to be trying to uncover something crucial.

The teaser also features a series of flashes showcasing various characters, including Kim Myung Soo. We see the calm Park Kyung Ho (Kim Young Dae), the anxious Sun Hee, the smiling Lee Soo Yeon (Choi Ye Bin), and the worried Ji Hyun Woo (Lee Si Woo). Each character’s expression hints at their possible connection to the incident, suggesting that they may all be linked in some way.

Advertisement

Additionally, Sun Hee, clad in bloodstained clothes, tells her mother, “Mom, I killed someone,” with a terrified expression that leaves a haunting impression and ignites intense speculation. Watch the thrilling teaser below-

More about Perfect Family

Kim Byung Chul will play Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Sun Hee’s (Park Ju Hyun) adoptive father and a lawyer. Devoted to his daughter, he changes careers and leaves his job as a prosecutor to become a lawyer. Yoon Se Ah will star as Ha Eun Joo, Sun Hee’s adoptive mother and a full-time housewife who will go to great lengths to protect her daughter. This project marks a reunion for Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah, who previously captivated audiences as a married couple in the hit drama SKY Castle.

Park Ju Hyun will take on the role of Choi Sun Hee, the beloved and only daughter of Jin Hyuk and Eun Joo. While she seems perfect on the outside, always striving to be first, she is a character who struggles to open up to others. Viewers are eagerly anticipating Park Ju Hyun’s nuanced portrayal of Sun Hee as she becomes entangled in a murder incident.

Advertisement

Kim Young Dae will portray the charming Park Kyung Ho, the handsome and affable only son of a wealthy family. Kyung Ho falls for Sun Hee at first sight and repeatedly confesses his feelings, only to be rejected each time. His fortunes take a turn for the worse after he rescues Sun Hee from danger. This project marks a reunion between Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun, who previously starred together in The Forbidden Marriage.

ALSO READ: Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Si Woo’s life takes dark turn as Choi Ye Bin arrives in FIRST teaser for Perfect Family