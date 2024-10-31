7 exciting K-dramas and OTT releases to check out on Netflix this November: The Trunk, Mr Plankton and more
The Trunk, Mr Plankton, When the Phone Rings and many more K-drama and series will be releasing on Netflix this November. Here is a look.
The Trunk, Mr Plankton and more K-dramas and series will be released on Netflix in November 2024. From romance to mystery, comedy and more: fans will get a taste of various genres.
-
Mr. Plankton
- Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook
- Director: Hong Jong Chan
- Date of release: November 8, 2024
Mr Plankton is a romantic comedy about individuals who, like plankton, struggle to fit in or connect with others. The story follows a man who has always lived as a drifter, never staying in one place because no one has ever asked him to. He finally meets a woman who is willing to give him love and wants him to stay.
-
Marry You
- Cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Mi, Koo Jun Hoe, Ji Yi Soo
- Director: Yoon Yeo Chang
- Date of release: November 16, 2024
The story revolves around a man who is a bachelor and does everything it takes to avoid marriage. A civil servant from the Marriage Encouragement Team is dispatched to take care of his situation and make him get married. The twist is that she herself doesn't believe in marriage.
-
Zombieverse: New Blood
- Genre: Reality, variety show
- Cast: Taeyeon, Jo Se Ho, Yook Sung Jae, Deffcon, Code Kunst, Kwon Eun Bi, DEX, DinDin, Lee Si Young and more
- Date of release: November 19, 2024
Zombieverse: New Blood is the second season of the gripping reality show Zombieverse. In this zombie-themed variety show, survivors navigate a viral outbreak, fighting to stay alive in a world overrun by zombies. In each episode, cast members face different quests to secure essentials like food, transportation, and shelter.
-
When the Phone Rings
- Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri
- Director: Park Sang Woo
- Date of release: November 22, 2024
The drama tells the story of a young spokesperson of the Blue House whose life takes a turn when he gets a call telling him that his wife has been kidnapped. His wife is a sign language interpreter with aphasia. Though the two are married, they never talk or spend time with each other. They married for convenience.
-
The Trunk
- Cast: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yun Ha, Kim Dong Won
- Director: Kim Kyu Tae
- Date of release: November 29, 2024
The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, The Trunk, revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't.
-
Tale of Lady Ok
- Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, Kim Jae Won
- Director: Jin Hyeok
- Date of release: November 30, 2024
Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae Young, who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times, which makes her beloved among people. But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller, Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.
-
Love in Contract
- Cast: Park Min Young, Kim Jae Young, Go Kyung Pyo
- Director: Nam Sung Woo
Love in Contract is about Choi Sang Eun, a professional “contract wife” who helps people navigate social expectations by pretending to be their spouse. When she juggles two clients with contrasting personalities, unexpected emotions arise, leading to a charming exploration of love and relationships.
ALSO READ: Family By Choice Ep 7-8 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung leave viewers on the edge with intertwined turmoils