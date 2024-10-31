7 exciting K-dramas and OTT releases to check out on Netflix this November: The Trunk, Mr Plankton and more

The Trunk, Mr Plankton and more K-dramas and series will be released on Netflix in November 2024. From romance to mystery, comedy and more: fans will get a taste of various genres.

Mr. Plankton

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Date of release: November 8, 2024

Mr Plankton is a romantic comedy about individuals who, like plankton, struggle to fit in or connect with others. The story follows a man who has always lived as a drifter, never staying in one place because no one has ever asked him to. He finally meets a woman who is willing to give him love and wants him to stay.

Marry You

Cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Mi, Koo Jun Hoe, Ji Yi Soo

Director: Yoon Yeo Chang

Date of release: November 16, 2024

The story revolves around a man who is a bachelor and does everything it takes to avoid marriage. A civil servant from the Marriage Encouragement Team is dispatched to take care of his situation and make him get married. The twist is that she herself doesn't believe in marriage.

Zombieverse: New Blood

Genre: Reality, variety show

Cast: Taeyeon, Jo Se Ho, Yook Sung Jae, Deffcon, Code Kunst, Kwon Eun Bi, DEX, DinDin, Lee Si Young and more

Date of release: November 19, 2024

Advertisement

Zombieverse: New Blood is the second season of the gripping reality show Zombieverse. In this zombie-themed variety show, survivors navigate a viral outbreak, fighting to stay alive in a world overrun by zombies. In each episode, cast members face different quests to secure essentials like food, transportation, and shelter.

When the Phone Rings

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri

Director: Park Sang Woo

Date of release: November 22, 2024

The drama tells the story of a young spokesperson of the Blue House whose life takes a turn when he gets a call telling him that his wife has been kidnapped. His wife is a sign language interpreter with aphasia. Though the two are married, they never talk or spend time with each other. They married for convenience.

The Trunk

Cast: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yun Ha, Kim Dong Won

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Date of release: November 29, 2024

Advertisement

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, The Trunk, revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't.

Tale of Lady Ok

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, Kim Jae Won

Director: Jin Hyeok

Date of release: November 30, 2024

Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae Young, who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times, which makes her beloved among people. But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller, Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.

Advertisement

Love in Contract

Cast: Park Min Young, Kim Jae Young, Go Kyung Pyo

Director: Nam Sung Woo

Love in Contract is about Choi Sang Eun, a professional “contract wife” who helps people navigate social expectations by pretending to be their spouse. When she juggles two clients with contrasting personalities, unexpected emotions arise, leading to a charming exploration of love and relationships.

ALSO READ: Family By Choice Ep 7-8 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung leave viewers on the edge with intertwined turmoils