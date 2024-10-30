The Trunk first teaser: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin's contract marriage is cold and entangled in secrets; Watch

The Trunk with Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin is all set to release in November 2024. The drama is highly anticipated as the star cast comes together with the talented crew. The mystery drama surrounds a contract marriage entangled in a web of secrets and lies.

On October 30, Netflix announced that The Trunk will be premiering on November 29. They also dropped the first teaser and poster for the upcoming series. The teaser revealed that Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin get into a contract marriage for their benefit, but their lives are loveless. There is also a mysterious trunk that changes their lives drastically. The caption on the poster reads, 'Truth and lies, wrath and longing. A marriage entangled in secrets.'

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't.

The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young, who wrote for Hwarang, is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor has been a part of projects like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan, and many more.

Seo Hyun Jin made her debut in 2006 with the drama Hwang Jin Yi. In the same year, she featured in the film Love Me Not. Her big break was with the 2011 drama The Duo, in which she took the lead. The actor has featured in hit dramas like Another Miss Oh, The King's Daughter, Doctor Romantic, The Beauty Inside, You Are My Spring, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Jun Ji Hyun Day: Revisiting Hallyu star’s 6 iconic roles in My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and more