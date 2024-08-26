A-List to Playlist: Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Dae Myung are two people in love for Jo Jung Suk’s Champagne MV teaser; Watch

Jo Jung Suk, the notable South Korean actor, is finally completing his long-held dream of debuting as a singer-songwriter through the latest variety show A-List to Playlist. For his highly awaited debut song Champagne, Jo Jung Suk has got popular actress Gong Hyo Jin and his Hospital Playlist co-star Kim Dae Myung as leads for the song’s music video. The first MV teaser gives a peek into Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung's sweet romantic story.

On August 26, 2024, Netflix unveiled the first teaser of Jo Jung Suk’s debut song Champagne music video starring Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung.

Through Netflix’s unscripted show A-List to Playlist, Jo Jung Suk’s debut song Champagne has been produced. In the new teaser for Champagne MV, Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung star as two people in love.

The teaser begins with Jo Jung Suk’s soulful voice playing in the background as Kim Dae Myung and Gong Hyo Jin celebrate by popping off of a champagne bottle. The teaser sets a warm romantic tone for the MV with Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung playing two people who look absolutely adorable, they smile and dance together while being in love.

Additionally, Jo Jung Suk’s voice saying “Smile, dear” plays beautifully with the heartwarming visuals playing on the screen. The teaser raises excitement for Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung’s romance and Jo Jung Suk’s soulful debut song Champagne set to release on August 30, 2024, at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) alongside A-List to Playlist’s highly awaited premiere.

Advertisement

Watch Jo Jung Suk’s Champagne MV teaser with Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung here:

Meanwhile, A-List to Playlist will map the journey of Jo Jung Suk as he finally fulfills his dream of debuting as a singer-songwriter. A-List to Playlist will also reveal interesting behind-the-camera stories of Champagne MV making with Jung Kyung Ho as director.

The show will show many behind-the-scenes stories of Jo Jung Suk and his entire debut journey with noted celebrities who helped him on the way like IU, Hospital Playlist stars Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, along with wife Gummy, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Ea Na, Dynamic Duo, Park Hyo Shin, Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Jong Shin, and Moon Sang Hoon.

ALSO READ: A-List to Playlist stills: Jo Jung Suk and Gummy gear up for first-ever duet ahead of latter's debut as singer; See PICS