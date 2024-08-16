A-List to Playlist trailer: IU, Hospital Playlist cast, wife Gummy and MV female lead Gong Hyo Jin support Jo Jung Suk in singing debut; watch

Jo Jung Suk, the famous South Korean actor who has been captivating audiences in various K-dramas and movies is set to fulfill his old dream of debuting as a solo singer. In his upcoming show A-List to Playlist, audiences will see stars like IU, Hospital Playlist cast, his wife Gummy, and more coming in to support Jo Jung Suk as he fulfills his dream of debuting as a singer.

On August 16, 2024, A-List to Playlist unveiled its official trailer glimpsing Jo Jung Suk’s friends and co-stars coming in to support the star as he works to debut as a singer. A-List to Playlist will map Jo Jung Suk embarking on his long-awaited journey to debut as a singer while getting help from his former co-stars, friends, and wife Gummy.

The trailer unveils Jo Jung Suk playing his original song for his friends who at first advise him to “stick to acting” which hints at the hardships and fun moments in his journey to debut as a singer.

Later, the famous R&B singer and soloist IU emerges to help Jo Jung Suk as she has more experience in releasing albums and working on them. After listening to his album she says she loves it which makes Jo Jung Suk do an adorable dance in happiness while IU also shares that she thinks he will be great at rapping.

Later, Jo Jung Suk struggles to rap as he tries in his car. Famous singer Park Hyo Shin also comes in to support his friend while hoping he can be as much help as possible and works on songs with him.

Watch the A-List to Playlist trailer and poster here:

Finally, Jo Jung Suk’s wife Gummy also pitches in while voicing her shock to see many fans eager to see the couple singing a duet and a glimpse shows her singing a duet while the Hospital Playlist star plays a guitar.

Another major highlight of the trailer is when the beloved Hospital Playlist star cast Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, and Yoo Yeon Seok also chip in. They all also sing a chorus increasing anticipation for Jo Jung Suk’s debut music.

Check out the newly released stills here:

Jo Jung Suk's A-List to Playlist is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 30, 2024.

