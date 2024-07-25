Actor Ji Soo’s former label ordered to pay 1.4 billion KRW in damages to River Where the Moon Rises production company

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and bullying

On July 25 KST, the 31st civil division of the Seoul Central District Court ordered the management label KEYEAST to pay the drama production company Victory Contents for over 1,000,000,000 KRW (around 1 million USD) in damages due to the disruptions caused by actor Ji Soo's school bullying controversy.

Ji Soo’s former agency asked to pay fine for damages by River Where the Moon Rises production

In 2021, actor Ji Soo faced allegations of school bullying. During this time, he was starring as the male lead in the KBS2 drama River Where the Moon Rises, which was produced by Victory Contents. Despite the drama having already aired up to episode 6, Ji Soo issued an apology for the controversy and resigned from his role as the male lead. Subsequently, actor Na In Woo was cast as Ji Soo's replacement, leading the drama's entire crew to re-film the series with the new male lead.

Therefore, on July 25 KST, the 31st civil division of the Seoul Central District Court ruled that the management label KEYEAST must pay the drama production company Victory Contents 1,421,470,000 KRW (approximately 1 million USD) in damages due to the disruption caused by actor Ji Soo's school bullying controversy.

Following his school bullying controversy, Ji Soo terminated his contract with KEYEAST and subsequently enlisted for his mandatory military service. In 2023, after completing his military duty, the actor disclosed that he had reached a settlement with the individual who accused him of school bullying.

More about Ji Soo

Actor Ji Soo (also known as Jisoo Kim) is celebrated for his striking visuals and acting prowess, featuring prominently in popular K-dramas such as Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and My First First Love.

Ji Soo's successful acting career faced a significant setback in March 2021 when he was accused of school violence, bullying, and assault shortly after the premiere of his KBS K-drama River Where the Moon Rises. Consequently, his agency at the time, KEYEAST, terminated their contract with him. Despite Ji Soo having already appeared as the male lead in episodes of River Where the Moon Rises, he was replaced by Na In Woo due to the scandal surrounding him.

Two years later, he finally posted an update on Instagram, sharing his visuals and expressing anticipation for the spring season.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

