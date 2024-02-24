7 years of Strong Girl Bong Soon: Why Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s drama remains an iconic rom-com?

Strong Girl Bong Soon, the iconic romantic comedy K-drama today completes 7 years of its release. The Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik starrer remains iconic even after years and the love for the drama is still growing. The relevance of the show has not ceased and the love it garners surprises at times. Apart from the star-studded cast, the K-drama saw success and popularity during its release back then and has been receiving endless love, for its story, direction, and unforgettable moments.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s rom-com drama Strong Girl Bong Soon was released 7 years ago on February 24, 2017, and saw unprecedented success and popularity. The K-drama still garners love and appreciation from fans all around the world. Initially, it aired on JTBC, now it can be streamed on OTT platforms such as PrimeVideo and Netflix.

Story that sets Strong Girl Bong Soon Apart

Strong Girl Bong Soon’s story revolves around Do Bong Soon who was born with superhuman strength as it runs in the maternal side of her family. She has always struggled with her power and hasn't completely accepted it. But due to this power, she finally gets a job as a bodyguard to Ahn Min Hyuk, CEO of the gaming company Do Bong Soon dreams of one day working in, Ainsoft. As she works for Ahn Min Hyuk, the dashing CEO, who is getting attacked repetitively, she helps him uncover who is behind the attacks. Enters, family drama, a perfect addition to a drama plot. As it turns out it was someone from his family conspiring against the main lead.

Strong Girl Bong Soon's funny love triangle

The love triangle, between Do Bong Soon, Ahn Min Hyuk, and Guk Doo instead of getting boring with time adds a fun layer to the story. Do Bong Soon tries to be a typical damsel in distress in front of her childhood crush, Guk Doo who has never responded to her feelings. They fight over Do Bong Soon but care for her all the same and at times the fight gets so funny that you will laugh and roll. One time in the story they both got so drunk over a bet and had to be carried by Do Bong Soon herself.

Suspense runs through the show Strong Girl Bong Soon

Suspense in the story was another great addition to the narrative. A series of serial kidnappings happen in the neighborhood of Dobong-dong where Do Bong Soon lives. The suspense angle adds a lot of depth to the story and plays a pivotal role in the personal development of the superhuman Do Bong Soon. A psycho has been kidnapping frail and skinny girls and keeping them caged as his brides. When he tries to kidnap Do Bong Soon to his surprise he fails badly and gets beaten up. Then he begins to plan his revenge on the superhuman lead and tries to get her back for her beating. Do Bong Soon becomes determined to catch the psychopath and with Ahn Min Hyuk’s she learns control over her power and plans how to catch him.

Funny supporting characters in Strong Girl Bong Soon

Secretary Gong played by Jeon Seok Ho, Kim Won Hae as Oh Dol Ppyeo who is also a doppelgänger of a crime lord. Both Secretary Gong and Oh Dol Ppyeo work at Ainsoft and somehow get tangled with Do Bong Soon’s power in an awfully funny way. The superhuman lead even uses her power to scare away the bullying Oh Dol Ppyeo who when shares this with others is seen as a fool, because who would imagine a frail girl with so much power? The interactions of both the characters are always fun to watch. Kim Kwang Bok, a crime lord is nothing but a ball of laughter as he fails miserably again and again making a fool of himself and further drinks a special drink made by Do Bong Soon’s mother.

Natural Comedy in Strong Girl Bong Soon

Strong Girl Bong Soon promises romance and comedy and delivers the same, so naturally that it has become worthy of praise. The bromance between rivals Ahn Min Hyuk and Guk Doo is always funny to watch, sometimes they even get chummy in dream sequences of Do Bong Soon, a real comic treat, the fights between the two always had a comic angle. The family comedy when they interact with each other and the male lead was always a treat to watch. The K-drama had comedy interweaved into the storyline throughout its run, which made it more iconic. The comedy does not get lost as the story progresses and remains to the end.

Swoonworthy main leads of Strong Girl Bong Soon: Bong Bong and Min Min

Who has stopped swooning over Bong Bong and Min Min? No one. Absolutely no one. The couple remains iconic even after seven years and probably will remain so for the years to come. Their natural and innocent romance never fails to make its way to the audiences’ hearts. Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk are the ultimate endgame couple with their swoon-worthy romance. The couple further grew as individuals when they came together as a couple, the trope you get the best out of me was very fulfilling.

Many cute and playful moments between Do Bong Soon aka Bong Bong and Ahn Min Hyuk aka Min Min make viewers and fans go all swoony over the couple. The moments have become iconic as time passes, and fans still go mad over the cute romance of the leads of Strong Girl Bong Soon.

The seventh anniversary of the hit and iconic rom-com Strong Girl Bong Soon has made us fall in love with the drama and Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk once again. Maybe it's time for a rewatch. It is the perfect time to rewatch the drama and if you haven’t watched it yet, it's time!

