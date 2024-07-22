7 gripping K-dramas based on South Korean student life: SKY Castle, The Glory, and more

K-dramas have a unique way of showcasing South Korean culture, with school-themed dramas being especially touching. These shows delve deep into the educational system of South Korea, depicting the challenges, relationships, ambitions, and hardships that impact the students in the school setting. Here are seven remarkable K-dramas that effectively portray the diverse aspects of South Korean school life.

K-dramas that depict the realities of South Korean student life

1. SKY Castle

Sky Castle showcases the dark side of the South Korean Education System. It provides a deep insight into the extreme measures parents will take to guarantee their children's success.

Set in the affluent Sky Castle community, the show depicts affluent families who will do whatever it takes to secure spots for their children in prestigious universities. The intense rivalry, manipulation, and mental warfare become evident as the parents drive their children to their limits.

The drama accurately delves into the negative aspects of academic ambition and the strain it puts on family relations.

2. The Penthouse: War in Life (2020-21)

The Penthouse: War in Life is an intense rollercoaster of revenge, power, and ambition. The drama follows the intertwined lives of the residents of Hera Palace, focusing on the extreme measures the parents take to make sure that their children are academically ahead of everyone.

Advertisement

As a result, the students at Cheong-ah Arts School engage in a fierce academic rivalry, leading to horrifying consequences. This drama perfectly depicts the moral compromises and emotional battles that follow the pursuit of academic excellence.

3. School 2017 (2017)

School 2017 is a heartwarming and relatable drama that follows the life of Ra Eun-ho (Kim Sejeong), a cheerful and high-spirited student who dreams of becoming a webtoon artist, but struggles to adjust in her corrupt school that discriminates against students on the basis of wealth and grades.

It paints a vivid picture of high school life, filled with moments of joy, friendship, and the struggle to fit in. Along with this, it also showcases issues like bullying and academic pressure but with a light and humorous touch, making it both engaging and relatable.

4. The Glory (2022)

The Glory is a powerful story of revenge and redemption. It follows the story of Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye Ko), who endures horrific bullying in her high school years which causes her to drop out of school.

Advertisement

As a result, she spends years meticulously planning her revenge against her bullies and carries it out masterfully, making sure to punish each and everyone involved in her atrocious bullying.

The drama highlights the long-lasting trauma of bullying and the need for justice against such heinous practices in South Korean school settings.

5. Extracurricular (2020)

Extracurricular is a dark and thought-provoking drama centred around four high school students who commit various crimes in order to earn money, leading to terrible consequences.

The story primarily focuses on the life of Ji Soo (Kim Dong Hee), who goes from a model student to a criminal after committing an unthinkable act. The drama delves into the moral complexities and hostile consequences of his choices, offering a stark look at the lengths students might go to escape financial hardship.

6. Green Mother's Club (2022)

Green Mother's Club follows the lives of five mothers navigating the competitive grade school education of their children. While the primary focus is on the friendships and rivalries between the mothers, the drama also sheds light on the pressures faced by their children to become academically potent.

Advertisement

It depicts the lengths to which parents will go to secure the best opportunities for their kids and gives a critical look at the societal obsession with academic validation which impacts both parents and children.

7. Class of Lies (2019)

Class of Lies is a thrilling drama that combines mystery with the harsh realities of South Korean high school life. It follows the story of Gi Moo-hyeok (Yoon Kyun Sang), a lawyer who goes undercover as a teacher to uncover the truth behind a student's death. As he delves deeper into the school's secrets, he discovers a web of corruption, bullying, and academic pressure.

The drama offers a gripping and suspenseful storyline that highlights the dark side of bullying in the South Korean educational system and the lack of repercussions and actions against such school crimes.

These seven K-dramas provide a realistic and varied look into South Korean student life. From the intense competition and bullying to the heartwarming friendships and personal growth, they capture the essence of what it means to navigate the challenging world of education in South Korea.

Whether through dark, suspenseful or more lighthearted and relatable storylines, these dramas offers us a glimpse into the lives of students of South Korea and the impact of the education system on their futures.