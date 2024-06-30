Strong Woman Bong Soon's Ji Soo to make acting comeback post bullying controversy with Filipino action drama Black Rider

Actor Ji Soo who is known for his appearances in dramas like Strong Woman Bong Soon and My First First Love will be making a comeback with the Filipino action thriller Black Rider. The actor has been on a hiatus since 2021 when he was embroiled in a bullying controversy. Earlier this year, he also made a return on social media platforms.

Ji So to appear in Filipino drama Black Rider

On June 29, it was confirmed that Strong Woman Bong Soon actor Ji Soo has been cast in the Filipino drama Black Rider alongside Ruru Madrid. The actor also reaffirmed the news with an Instagram story.

More about Ji Soo

On October 23, Ji Soo gave an exclusive interview to Sports Chosun. He explained that he met with the initial accuser and they discussed the matter and sorted it out. The two are now on good terms, he added. He also elaborated on the matter of his last drama River Where the Moon Rises. He stated that he wanted to clear the air surrounding the accusations but things changed for the worse, and he didn't have an agency to back him up so he had to drop out and enlist in the military.

Ji Soo also clarified on the bullying issue and explained how the situation was for him back in school. He also elucidated that he met with the accuser and realized that the person felt left out because of him and felt that Ji Soo had excluded them from other students. The accuser too explained to the media outlet that they had cleared out the misunderstandings and they kept in touch.

Ji Soo made his debut in 2012 with To the Beautiful You. Since then, he has been cast in hits like My First First Love, Strong Girl Bong Soon, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and more.

