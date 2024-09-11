‘ADOR’s Min Hee Jin asked...’: The Givers' CEO Ahn Sung Il accused of chart manipulation for FIFTY FIFTY; Report

The case between ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran, Sio, and their former agency ATTRAKT has received a new update. Recently, a recording surfaced that captured a few shocking claims The Givers CEO Ahn Sung Il made to the former members and their parents. He allegedly attempted sajaegi (chart manipulation) to make Cupid a hit. He also claimed that ADOR’s former CEO Min Hee Jin asked him to manage a new group.

On September 11, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported about a recording that recently surfaced providing evidence into The Givers CEO Ahn Sung Il’s tampering in the case between Saena, Aran, Sio, and ATTRAKT.

The conversation captured in the recording showed how he claimed to have major industry connections that helped him in attempting alleged sajaegi.

“You can climb the ranking charts if you have money. In Korea, if you get 80,000 KRW, you can get into the top 100. It's not hard to get 80,000”, the recording reportedly revealed him saying this to a former FIFTY FIFTY member’s mother.

At one point, he also allegedly stated, “When I was in LA, ADOR contacted me. Director Min Hee Jin offered me a huge sum and asked me to take on the role of managing their new group.”

However, according to the report, Min Hee Jin has no personal connections to The Givers CEO. In fact, she never met him while HYBE also didn’t make any suggestions to Ahn Sung Il.

Advertisement

The recording, reportedly from a meeting he had with the three girls and their parents at The Givers’ office in May 2023, revealed further evidence of his tampering. He allegedly made deprecating remarks about ATTRAKT’s CEO Jeon Hong Joon and proposed that Saena, Aran, and Sio should file an injunction and transfer to Warner Music. He also discussed financial issues related to advances and settlements.

Following the first meeting, the former FIFTY FIFTY members and their parents allegedly met with Ahn Sung Il and Warner Music after four days. As per reports, the recording showed how they discussed ways of leaving ATTRAKT, providing further evidence of The Givers’ CEO’s alleged tampering.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA to pay 15 million KRW fine for DUI following indictment without trial? Here’s what report says