ADOR's Min Hee Jin sues HYBE's Park Ji Won and 4 other executives for defamation and illegally acquiring personal data; Report

ADOR's Min Hee Jin sued HYBE's CEO Park Ji Won and other company executives for defamation and illegally acquiring personal information according to recent reports. The feud between Min Hee Jin and HYBE has been going on for months now and the case keeps escalating. Here are the details of the recent developments.

Min Hee Jin files police complaint against HYBE executives

According to reports on July 24 by 10 Asia, ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin sued HYBE executives, including Park Ji Won, former CEO of HYBE, on charges of defamation and acquiring information illegally. ADOR released an official statement in which they said that a representative of Min Hee Jin and others had submitted a complaint to Yongsan Police Station against the HYBE officials.

The complaint has been filed against HYBE's former CEO Park Ji Won, audit committee chairman Lim Soo Hyun, chief legal officer Jung Jin Soo, chief financial officer Lee Kyung Joon, and chief communication officer Park Tae Hee. Charges filed against them are for obstruction of business, detection of contents such as electronic records, promoting the use of information and communication networks, and information protection.

Charges filed against HYBE executives in detail

ADOR claimed that the defendants have leaked illegally acquired text communications and personal information without permission, and have made false edits. They further explained that the defendants forcibly acquired the ADORE-owned business laptop used by the complainants in April under the name of 'audit of subsidiaries of the parent company' and illegally acquired personal conversations.

Advertisement

They added that the defendants used the personal conversations to create negative public opinion about Min Hee Jin by editing and distorting facts and trying to defame her.

Min Hee Jin's representative further stated that they officially and informally requested the defendants to stop this several times, but the defendants' illegal activities have continued. Therefore, they have chosen to take legal steps as they can no longer neglect the damage to artists and members of ADORE.

ALSO READ: HYBE’s Park Ji Won resigns from CEO position; K-pop label to appoint CSO Lee Jae Sang as his replacement