HYBE’s Park Ji Won resigns from CEO position; K-pop label to appoint CSO Lee Jae Sang as his replacement

HYBE is one of the biggest K-pop labels in the world at the moment and as previously reported, its CEO Park Ji Won has officially stepped down from his position.

HYBE has further revealed in a statement that they are planning to appoint current CSO Lee Jae Sang as the next CEO and Park Ji Won’s replacement.

On July 24, 2024, South Korean media outlet X Sports News reported that Park Ji Won had been leading HYBE as CEO for the past four years at the renowned K-pop label.

According to the report, Park Ji Won also wrote a letter to the employees informing them of an upcoming town hall meeting where they were supposed to discuss HYBE’s next strategy called “HYBE 2.0”.

Park Ji Won confirmed his resignation in response to the previous reports and also revealed that the current CSO at HYBE Lee Jae Sang is in line to lead the label as the next CEO. It was further added in the reports that Park Ji Won will continue to work at HYBE as an employee.

Meanwhile, the BTS’ label HYBE itself stepped forward as reported by Herald Pop, and gave a statement saying they are planning to appoint Lee Jae Sang as the next CEO. Talking about him, the BTS label added that he has extensive experience in strategic planning and operations that go beyond borders.

HYBE also added that they expect Lee Jae Sang to lead the label to new heights and turn it into an advanced entertainment lifestyle platform company that focuses on music and technology.

It is being speculated that Lee Jae Sang will take over as the next CEO after approval from shareholders and the board of directors of HYBE

HYBE is one of the leading K-pop labels in the music industry at the moment and is responsible for launching worldwide groups including BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans and more. HYBE Corporation was founded by Bang Si Hyuk in 2005 as Big Hit Entertainment.

