HYBE and ADOR have been in conflict for the past few days, ever since the former company suspected the latter of making plans to part ways with them. ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, along with other officials, has been accused of planning to take over management rights, which has led to immense tensions between both parties.

HYBE conducted a sudden audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin, after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. Since then, a lot of new information has been revealed that can sway public opinion drastically.

HYBE to take legal action against ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin

On April 25, 2024, HYBE revealed the information they gathered from the audit conducted on ADOR and CEO Min Hee Jin. The results confirm that Min Hee Jin had been making plans to take over the label. HYBE has confirmed that they have substantial evidence which proves that CEO Min Hee Jin and other officers had deliberately made plans to take over the company.

As reported by a South Korean media outlet, HYBE has revealed in a press statement that an officer who underwent the audit revealed comprehensive information as proof of the CEO's attempts to initiate contact with outside investors. Moreover, the accused also had plans to attack HYBE, as an attempt to take over ADOR. Min Hee Jin ordered ADOR’s officers to deliberately pressure HYBE into selling the shares they hold in ADOR.

More about HYBE and ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin's conflict

Moreover, the officers in ADOR also discussed extensive plans on how to terminate NewJeans’ and Min Hee Jin’s contracts prematurely with HYBE. Their ultimate final move was to win over public opinion in May and leave ADOR along with the artists. With such elaborate evidence, HYBE has announced that they will take the matter to court over a breach of trust. The company will also be pressing charges over professional malpractice against Min Hee Jin and everyone involved.

HYBE has also addressed that they will be supporting NewJeans members in every way. They will be provided with resources to support them both mentally and emotionally. Moreover, the company will remain in contact with the group’s legal team to ensure that they are protected from any external influence.