On Thursday, the 2024 Academy of Country Music Award concluded its festivities with great success, presenting awards to some of the top artists in the country music industry. With Next Thing You Know, Jordan Davis won Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first televised award of the evening.

Jordan Davis defeats Megan Moroney and Luke Combo

The 36-year-old was startled when presenter Randy Travis announced that he had won the category. He defeated Cody Johnson's The Painter, Lainey Wilson's Heart Like a Truck, Luke Combs' rendition of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car, and Megan Moroney's Tennessee Orange to take the title.

He thanked the country music community, the academy, and his co-writers Chase McGill, Greylan James, and Josh Osborne for encouraging him to become a better songwriter as he took the stage at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Next Thing You Know, a song from Davis' 2023 album Bluebird Days, reached No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July. It peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs list.

The feat comes in the wake of the Louisiana native's recent success with another Bluebird Days tune, Tucson Too Late, which topped the Country Airplay chart on May 18. Davis now has five No. 1 rankings in his career. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate; Check Out Complete Winners List HERE