Aranmanai 4 had an excellent hold in its second week, dropping just 45 per cent from the first week, with a gross of more than Rs. 21 crore. The holds were particularly strong on weekdays as the second Thursday saw less than 40 per cent drop from the first Thursday. After two weeks of release, the film has grossed nearly Rs. 59 crore at the Indian box office.

Additionally, Aranmanai 4 has grossed USD 2 million (Rs. 16.50 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 75.50 crore. The film stands a chance to reach Rs. 100 crore globally, but a lot will depend on how good the late legs are.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.60 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.25 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.40 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 2.40 crore

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 2.30 crore

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 2.10 crore

2nd Thursday - Rs. 2 crore

Total - 58.80 crore

In Tamil Nadu, Aranmanai 4 amassed Rs. 18 crore in the second week, for the two weeks total of Rs. 49 crore. It will be surpassing the Rs. 50 crore mark in the state today. The film is just a couple of days short of topping Ayalaan as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year in the state. With a superb hold in the second week claiming the overall title from the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys has become a realistic possibility, in fact, quite likely. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 49.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 5.20 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.60 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 58.80 Cr.

ALSO READ: Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer becomes Third Malayalam film to Top 100Cr in India