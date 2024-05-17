Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Scores an Excellent Week 2, To Surpass 50 Crore in Tamil Nadu today
Aranmanai 4 has a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 75.50 crore in two weeks. It stands a chance to reach Rs. 100 crore globally, contingent on the late legs.
Aranmanai 4 had an excellent hold in its second week, dropping just 45 per cent from the first week, with a gross of more than Rs. 21 crore. The holds were particularly strong on weekdays as the second Thursday saw less than 40 per cent drop from the first Thursday. After two weeks of release, the film has grossed nearly Rs. 59 crore at the Indian box office.
Additionally, Aranmanai 4 has grossed USD 2 million (Rs. 16.50 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 75.50 crore. The film stands a chance to reach Rs. 100 crore globally, but a lot will depend on how good the late legs are.
The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore
2nd Friday - Rs. 2.60 crore
2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.25 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.40 crore
2nd Monday - Rs. 2.40 crore
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 2.30 crore
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 2.10 crore
2nd Thursday - Rs. 2 crore
Total - 58.80 crore
In Tamil Nadu, Aranmanai 4 amassed Rs. 18 crore in the second week, for the two weeks total of Rs. 49 crore. It will be surpassing the Rs. 50 crore mark in the state today. The film is just a couple of days short of topping Ayalaan as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year in the state. With a superb hold in the second week claiming the overall title from the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys has become a realistic possibility, in fact, quite likely.
The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 49.00 Cr.
|AP/TS
|Rs. 5.20 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 3.60 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 1.00 Cr.
|TOTAL
|Rs. 58.80 Cr.
ALSO READ: Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer becomes Third Malayalam film to Top 100Cr in India