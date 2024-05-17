Bad Boys: Ride or Die Final Trailer: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are Detectives-Turned-Fugitives Blazing Guns In This Action-Comedy

Bad Boys, originally released its first installment in 1999. Since then the movie has been embedded in the list of great cinema. The film's second installment came in 2003, and its third part came out in 2020. Many of the film fans were elated as they saw the main characters of the movie shine again on their screens.

The franchise did not let down Bad Bays fans as its latest movie titled, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released this year. Its official trailer was dropped in March and now the movie makers have unveiled its final trailer.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s final trailer releases

It's time to get nostalgic again as the action-comedy film’s final trailer was dropped on May 17. The trailer has been successful in elevating the fans' excitement due to its action-packed storyline. The trailer gave an important insight into the movie. It seems like both the prime characters being detectives, turn into fugitives.

The movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantiliano, Eric Dane, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Tasha Smith, Joyner Lucas, Melanie Lidburn and Rhea Seehorn. The fourth installment is written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

This action-packed film is set to hit theatres on June 7. It will be available in premium formats and in IMAX.

Will Smith on Bad Boys' latest installment

The iconic actor previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming venture. He argued this movie is “what a summer movie is supposed to be.” The I Am Legend actor expressed his excitement and said that they want it to be nostalgic but also for characters to be experiencing things that are age and experience-appropriate.

He added that it is a challenge to keep the film fun and exciting. Smith said that at this stage of his life, he needs movies to be about something.

The actor further cited, that the reason why, “Bad Boys works for people is at the heart of it is friendship. At the heart of it is love. At the heart of it is a relationship, and it's the kind of relationship that we all wish we had, somebody that will ride or die with us and for us," the Pursuit Of Happiness star expressed.”

Many fans expressed that the cinematography in the movie’s newest installment is done really well. Many fans also expressed that the bond between primary characters Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is the same and remains iconic, making the movie more authentic.

