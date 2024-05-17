aespa is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with the album Armageddon which will be released in the coming days. However, the group has been releasing music videos for the B-side tracks ahead of the album’s premiere and this time they dropped one for the song Live My Life.

aespa releases Live My Life music video

On May 16, 2024, aespa released the music video for Live My Life from their upcoming album Armageddon. In the two-minute-long video, the members are seen to be enjoying the little things in life as they appreciate the beauty in the mundane. The lyrics of the song talk about how they are ready to take on the biggest challenges and finally live their lives in their authentic selves. Unafraid of what is to come in the future, they are ready for anything thrown at them and will not let anyone bring them down.

Additionally, the music video was shot in beautiful scenic locations and they all connect with nature. The members also adorned vibrant yet casual clothes which reflected their feelings. With every new music video, the group showcases the various versions of the members from different universes that exist parallelly. It is part aespa’s exciting concept and lore, which expands their storyline, creating a larger worldview for the fans to immerse themselves in. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about the K-pop group aespa

aespa will also be holding their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea. The upcoming album Armageddon is scheduled to release on May 27, 2024, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The first title track Supernova was released on May 13, 2024. Apart from the main songs, the songs in the album include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

Advertisement

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

ALSO READ: High School Return Of A Gangster FIRST stills OUT: Yoon Chan Young tackles contrasting dual roles; see PICS