Cannes 2024: Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name not mentioned in film festival’s post? Here’s the truth

The 77th Edition of Festival De Cannes has been started with much fanfare. On Thursday, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Despite an injury in her hand, the actress turned heads with a dazzling appearance in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown.

Meanwhile, the post shared on the official Instagram handle of the Cannes Film Festival apparently left fans of the actress upset, because her name wasn’t mentioned. After being called out, the post was edited. Continue reading ahead in detail.

An official post shared by Festival De Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes veteran who graced the red carpet yet again on Thursday (May 17). Hours after the actress made her first appearance, a post was shared by the official Instagram handle of Festival De Cannes. In the post shared, Aish’s photo was shared in a slide of pictures comprising Omar Sy, Greta Gerwig, Nadine Labaki, Anna Mougladis, and Irene Jacob.

The caption on the post read, "Red steps we can't refuse."

Take a look:

Fans express disappointment in the comments section

Soon after the post was shared, fans of the actress were upset as the actress was neither mentioned nor tagged in the post. Quick to express their disappointment on the same, fans thronged the comments section, expressing their concern.

A fan wrote, “Aishwarya Rai had to be mentioned too,” while another fan asked, “Why didn't you mention @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @festivaldecannes”

A third user remarked, “You couldn’t mention Aishwarya Rai in your caption who’s been attending Cannes since before Greta Gerwig? The racism that the west holds for Indians will never fail to amaze me.” “Need single post for the OG queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai,” demanded another fan.

Take a look:

In response to the bashing, the post was later edited, and Aishwarya Rai was name-checked.

Aishwarya Rai is a regular attendee of Festival De Cannes, and this time was no different. Additionally, the actress was accompanied by her and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Several pictures and videos from the gala have been ruling the internet.

Apart from Aish, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari and The Family Man actress Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to attend the prestigious film festival. The coveted event began earlier this week on May 14 and will extend till May 25.

