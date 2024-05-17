Wesley Snipes Blade Cameo Insight For Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed

Is American actor and martial artist Wesley Snipes suggesting a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? From 1998 to 2004, this iconic star led as Blade, the vampire hunter, in the iconic trilogy that marked Marvel’s cinematic emergence. Now, with Disney’s Marvel Studious reviving Blade with Mahershala Ali, Snipes has stirred rumors more about reprising his role, potentially in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie alongside The Proposal star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

“Whoa!” The passenger 57 actor exclaimed on Twitter, including the eyes emoji in his post, in response to a report stating that Snipes is already signed for an MCU appearance.

MCU crossovers: Maguire, Garfield, and Krasinski lead the way

As the story continues, there's a precedent for characters from previously-closed storylines to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Toby Maguire, who is known to play the title character in Spider-Man's trilogy, and the Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, returned to their roles from Sony's Spider-Man movies alongside villains like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx's Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a joint effort between Sony and Marvel Studios. Additionally, John Krasinski debuted as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only for the Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal to take on the role in The Fantastic Four reboot.

Reportedly, Jennifer Garner, Who is known for her role as Elektra Natchios in Fox’s Daredevil and Elektra, is all set to join a cast that also includes actors returning from Fox’s X-Men series, which concluded with Dark Phoenix after Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox in 2019. In Deadpool & Wolverine, which involves the Time Variance Authority from the Disney+n series Loki, characters from different timelines and realities can appear.

Wesley Snipes expressed his support for Mahershala Ali and Marvel Studios shortly after Kevin Feige announced Ali's casting as Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

"In light of the news, I want to reassure all the daywalkers out there, relax," he stated to ComicBook. "While it's unexpected, it's all good. That's just how the entertainment business goes! Sending peace to the MCU team – always a fan. Respect to the legendary Stan Lee."

Wesley Snipes welcomes Mahershala Ali as Blade, expresses gratitude to fans

Wesley Snipes’s statement expressed admiration for Mahershala Ali and gratitude for his fan’s support. The Contractor actor looks forward to collaborating with Ali and reassures his fans that this isn’t the end, welcoming them to the Daywalker Klique.

In a 2021 interview, Wesley Snipes confirmed that there were no hard feelings between him and Ali regarding the caste of Blade. He states, “The issue of him being in the cats wasn’t between us, and I’m cool with that.” Snipes further went on to emphasize that he doesn’t personally identify with the character Blade, so he doesn’t feel any emotional loss. Moreover, he expressed happiness for Ali’s casting and believes he will excel in everyone’s favorite character’s role.

The recent update is Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios hits theaters on July 26, 2024, while Ali’s Bade is all set to release on November 7, 2025.

