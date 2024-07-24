aespa’s Gimpo airport arrival turns chaotic raising safety concerns as Winter and Karina experience intense fan mobbing

aespa, the K-pop girl group, recently encountered a large crowd at the airport upon returning from an overseas schedule. Many fans were eager to meet their favorite artists, but the situation quickly became dangerous. Winter and Karina became victims of the fan mobbing as they were pushed and shoved by the fans.

aespa faces dangerous fan mobbing at Seoul airport

On July 23, 2024, aespa arrived at Gimpo Airport in Seoul from a fanmeeting organized in China. The fan sign and special cafe event in collaboration with KMSTATION was held in the country where they met with multiple fans.

They arrived later at night than usual to avoid huge crowds at the airport. However, they were ultimately met with a number of people waiting in the area, which eventually caused a ruckus.

The group’s bodyguards remained close to the members and created a secure barrier from the fans. However, the fans ended up mobbing the artists in an attempt to get a glimpse of them, causing rather scary circumstances. Winter and Karina could be visibly seen getting uncomfortable and scared by the incident as they walked through the mob toward the exit.

Fans were infuriated by the situation, as it could have led to major accidents. Moreover, Winter recently went through surgery, making the instance even more alarming. However, after much effort, they were finally able to reach their vehicles.

Advertisement

More about aespa and their recent activities

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The group recently made their comeback with a full studio album titled Armageddon along with the lead singles Supernova and Armageddon. The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in the month of June in their home country, Seoul, South Korea.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR becomes fastest female K-pop soloist song to hit 100 million streams on Spotify