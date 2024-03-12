After RIIZE's Anton's pictures spark dating rumors; alleged girlfriend breaks silence on speculations

SM Entertainment's rookie boy group RIIZE member, Anton, recently became entangled in dating rumors after a photo circulated online. Subsequently, the individual alleged to be RIIZE Anton's girlfriend addressed the allegations following the recent dissemination of pictures.

RIIZE’s Anton gets caught up in dating rumor

The dating rumors surrounding Anton from SM Entertainment's rookie boy group RIIZE began when a photo circulated online, initially posted on X (formerly Twitter). The blurry image showed two individuals holding hands while strolling in the park. Speculation arose because the man in the photo bore a resemblance to Anton and was seen carrying the same green Louis Vuitton bag Anton has been seen with on numerous occasions.

The photo was shared via X (formerly Twitter) by an unknown account @zpqkfkekfnk, but has since been deleted. Another account, @BBOSONGEEEEE, shared screenshots of direct messages from someone who claimed to have checked the woman's face and confirmed her to be "a non-celeb girl from New Jersey," Anton's hometown.

Netizens who believe the individual in the photo is Anton argue that his hairstyle and the distinct bag he carries closely resemble those of the person in the image. Additionally, an account accused Anton of neglecting his fans on Weverse while spending his time off, prompting RIIZE fans to question whether the blurred and cropped face in the photo could belong to Anton. Furthermore, a previous unrelated tweet about Anton's green plaid bag has resurfaced as "proof" supporting the claim that the individual in the photo is indeed the idol.

As of now, neither Anton nor SM Entertainment has responded to the photo. However, it's worth noting that SM Entertainment previously issued a warning of legal action against any violations concerning RIIZE members back in February 2024.

RIIZE’s Anton’s alleged girlfriend comments

Following the circulation and attention garnered by the photos among netizens worldwide, an account has emerged claiming to be the person in the photo seen holding hands with Anton.

In the post, the account confirmed that it was indeed her holding hands with Anton in the photo but denied that they were dating. She stated that they had been close friends for a long time and that the photos were taken during an outing with other friends. She explained that it was difficult to meet Anton due to his rigorous idol training schedule, so she posted the photos to reminisce about the day, unaware that it would spark such controversy. SM Entertainment has yet not responded to the initial allegations.

