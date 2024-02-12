RIIZE’s Anton mobbed by sasaeng fansites at New York airport; Enraged fans show concerns about the K-pop idol

RIIZE, SM Entertainment's newest boy group, debuted on September 4, 2023, with the single album Get a Guitar. They recently made a comeback with Love 119.

RIIZE's Anton mobbed at New York Airport

The maknae of the seven-member boy group, Anton recently had a private getaway to New York. While at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, he was confused to find out that some of the RIIZE fansites had followed him to the USA.

Meanwhile, On Twitter (X), fans of the fifth-generation group have called out mostly three major sites, held accountable for the uncalled incident.

As reported in recent news, these sasaeng were documenting Anton’s every movement all along, leaving him little to no privacy.

From the photos posted by the sites online, it is somewhat obvious that the K-pop idol became aware of the so-called fans breaching his boundaries. The photos show Anton expressing his displeasure over the matter, as he looked straight into the camera with an unhappy look.



Frustrated fans ask for their idol's protection

Fans of Anton and RIIZE are urging people to report and block the named users who have shared the idol’s private schedule online. Additionally, a lot of the well-wishers are demanding more strict security measures to be taken, by RIIZE’s agency.

With the rise of the Hallyu wave, K-pop is now one of the most-discussed music genres in the world, bringing in more global fans and followers, every day. While this phenomenon has vastly supported the rapid numbers of groups and idols debuting, it has raised a major red flag regarding the sasaeng.

The Korean word "sasaeng" describes obsessive fans, who are often called “stalkers”. These fans often religiously engage in invasive behavior, endangering the safety of the idols.

However, while these attacks are frequently attempted against most of the idols, the K-pop community absolutely condemns this creepy behavior and lashes out against anyone who doesn’t respect the idols’ personal space and boundaries.

The SM Entertainment group RIIZE came into the spotlight, shortly after their debut, gaining numbers of followers. The group rose to fame with their debut single album Get a Guitar and prologue music video Memories. Their recent comeback happened on January 5, 2024, with the single Love 119, garnering widespread praise and recognition.

After the recent attack against Anton, followers of the group stand united to take action against sasaeng activities. Members of the BRIIZE community are urging them to respect their idols' off-stage lives, emphasizing the underlying effect of these incidents on the idols’ mental health.

